Tom Brady to join Tampa Bay Buccaneers, agrees to deal in principle: report

Tom Brady is set to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after spending 20 years with the New England Patriots, reportedly agreeing in principle to a deal with the NFC South team.

The NFL Network reported Tuesday night that Brady and the Buccaneers have reached “an agreement in principle.” According to the NFL Network and ESPN, the deal is worth around $30 million.

It’s unknown how long the deal is for.

Rumors about Brady leaving for Tampa Bay occurred after the quarterback announced he was leaving New England.

The Buccaneers have not announced officially that Brady is joining the team. NFL’s free-agency period officially begins Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET. There is no signing date or announcement officially set up, according to ESPN.

Brady spent the last two decades with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowl titles, three MVPs, and being named to the Pro Bowl 14 times and being selected to the First Team All-Pro three times. He announced earlier Tuesday that he was going to take his football journey elsewhere.

“To all my teammates, coaches, executives and staff, Coach Belichick, RKK, and the Kraft family and the entire organization," he said. "I want to say thank you for the past twenty years of my life and the daily commitment to winning and creating a winning culture built on great values. I am grateful for all that you have taught me -- I have learned from everyone. You all have allowed me to maximize my potential and that is all a player can hope for. Everything we have accomplished brings me great joy and the lessons I have learned will carry on with me forever. I couldn’t be the man I am today without the relationships you have allowed me to build with you. I have benefited from all you have given me. I cherished every opportunity I had to be a part of our team, and I love you all for that. Our team has always set a great standard in pro sports and I know it will continue to do just that."

“Although my football journey will take play elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments," he added. "I have been privileged to have the opportunity to know each and [every one] of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

The 42-year-old quarterback will join a Buccaneers team that features high-powered wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin along with tight end O.J. Howard. With Jameis Winston as quarterback last season, he had 33 touchdown passes and 30 interceptions along with 5,109 passing yards. Tampa Bay finished 7-9.

The Buccaneers would certainly benefit from a quarterback like Brady, who has an experienced championship pedigree. New England made the playoffs in 17 of the 20 seasons Brady was with the Patriots.