TMZ reports second letter demanding bitcoin in exchange for name of Guthrie kidnapper

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TMZ reported Thursday afternoon that it had received a second email from a person demanding one bitcoin in exchange for the name of Nancy Guthrie's alleged kidnapper.

"I am not being taken seriously," the person reportedly said in the message.

TMZ reported that the person making the demand said he or she wants one bitcoin, worth about $65,000 today, to "lay low" out of fear of retaliation for giving up the kidnapper's name.

NANCY GUTHRIE'S ALLEGED BITCOIN RANSOM COULD BE PAID IN MINUTES AS MONDAY DEADLINE APPROACHES: EXPERT

The messenger also reportedly said it would be the last demand and that he feared being incriminated like Carlos Palazuelos, who was detained and questioned in Rio Rico, Arizona, Tuesday night.

The outlet says no bitcoin has been exchanged.

Former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker told Fox News’ "The Faulkner Focus" he was "highly skeptical" regarding a first email requesting money in exchange for the kidnapper's name that was sent to TMZ Wednesday.

"I just don’t think anything TMZ has brought forward has panned out. I mean it’s a good vehicle for people to come in and do this. TMZ gets some viewership, and it sort of ties up the investigative team trying to run this down. But I sense a scam here," Swecker said.

Swecker added he "may be absolutely wrong," but "bottom line" is he's "very skeptical of it."

EX-FBI OFFICIAL FLAGS POSSIBLE SCAM AS THIRD ALLEGED NANCY GUTHRIE LETTER EMERGES

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

January 31, 2026

• Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. — Family drops Nancy off at home

• 9:50 p.m. — Garage door closes (per authorities)

February 1, 2026

• 1:47 a.m. — Doorbell camera disconnects

• 2:12 a.m. — Security camera detects motion

• 2:28 a.m. — Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

• 11:56 a.m. — Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

• 12:03 p.m. — 911 called

• 12:15 p.m. — sheriff’s deputies arrive at home