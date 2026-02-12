FBI reveals new suspect details, including backpack, in Nancy Guthrie disappearance; doubles reward to $100K

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI announced on Thursday it is doubling its reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance after releasing new details about a potential suspect.

FBI Phoenix said new "identifying details" about Guthrie's potential abductor have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division.

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with an average build.

Officials also specified the brand of backpack the suspect was seen wearing in a video released Tuesday, confirming it was a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

Since Guthrie's disappearance on Feb. 1, the FBI said it has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to the case.

Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement, officials said.

Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.