Nancy Guthrie

FBI reveals new suspect details, including backpack, in Nancy Guthrie disappearance; doubles reward to $100K

'Identifying details' of suspect in doorbell camera footage released

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch , Michael Ruiz , Adam Sabes Fox News
So much 'noise' being brought into Guthrie case, forensic psychologist says Video

So much 'noise' being brought into Guthrie case, forensic psychologist says

International Private Investigator Jay Armes III and forensic psychologist Dr. John Delatorre analyze a new video the FBI is investigating as a possible connection to the Nancy Guthrie case on 'The Will Cain Show.'

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI announced on Thursday it is doubling its reward to $100,000 for information leading to the arrest of anyone involved in Nancy Guthrie's disappearance after releasing new details about a potential suspect.

FBI Phoenix said new "identifying details" about Guthrie's potential abductor have been confirmed after a forensic analysis of the doorbell camera footage by the FBI’s Operational Technology Division. 

The suspect is described as a man, roughly 5-foot-9 to 5-foot-10, with an average build. 

Officials also specified the brand of backpack the suspect was seen wearing in a video released Tuesday, confirming it was a black, 25-liter "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" backpack.

FBI NANCY GUTHRIE BILLBOARD CAMPAIGN AIMS FOR 'CRUCIAL PIECE OF INFORMATION'

The front view of a backpack with a tag on it

The FBI released new photos of a backpack in relation to the Nancy Guthrie investigation on Thursday. (FBI Phoenix via X)

Since Guthrie's disappearance on Feb. 1, the FBI said it has collected over 13,000 tips from the public related to the case. 

Every tip is reviewed for credibility, relevance, and information that can be acted upon by law enforcement, officials said.

NANCY GUTHRIE SEARCH LIVE UPDATES: SECOND ALLEGED RANSOM NOTE DEADLINE PASSES AS INVESTIGATORS PURSUE ‘NEW LEADS’

The back of a backpack

The FBI released new photos of a backpack in relation to the Nancy Guthrie investigation on Thursday. (FBI Phoenix via X)

Threat Intake Examiners at the National Threat Operations Center (NTOC) and FBI personnel are supporting a 24-hour command post in which dozens of agents and investigators are assigned leads and tips to action each shift.

Anyone with information is urged to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit tips at tips.fbi.gov.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
