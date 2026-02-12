Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

U.S.

Latest FBI neighborhood canvass in Guthrie case could mean feds have 'digital evidence:' former agent

Extensive canvas of Catalina Foothills area comes after doorbell footage showed masked individual at Guthrie's home

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
close
WATCH LIVE: Nancy Guthrie case investigators put up white tent at home entrance Video

WATCH LIVE: Nancy Guthrie case investigators put up white tent at home entrance

The Fox News Flight Team is at Nancy Guthrie's home, where a white tent was put up outside the entrance.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI on Wednesday took to the streets and neighborhoods surrounding Nancy Guthrie's home to canvas for clues in her disappearance.

The federal law enforcement agency announced the search online, and asked the public to use caution.

"This morning, numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the agency said. "We are asking the media and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

In the afternoon, a "set" of black gloves was found about a mile and a half southeast of Guthrie's home.

Map showing where FBI searched near nancy guthrie's home

A map shows the approximate area where the FBI searched near Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Arizona, home on Feb. 12, 2026.  (Fox News Digital)

EX-FBI OFFICIAL FLAGS POSSIBLE SCAM AS THIRD ALLEGED NANCY GUTHRIE LETTER EMERGES

"There are likely two reasons they canvassed that specific area," said retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack. "First, it represents one of the most logical routes in and out to access Nancy’s home."

"Second, there may be digital evidence that prompted investigators to focus there," he continued. "Now we need to be cautious here because we don’t yet know if the gloves that were recovered are actually connected to this case. But if they are, that’s a significant development."

Pack said more canvasses can be expected as the investigation into Guthrie's vanishing continues.

FBI investigators searching for Nancy Guthrie in Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona.

FBI investigators search Catalina Foothills in Tucson, Arizona, on Wednesday, February 11, 2026. The investigations into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie continues. (DWS for Fox News Digital)

41-MINUTE TIMELINE IN NANCY GUTHRIE CASE RAISES RED FLAGS FROM EX-HOMICIDE DETECTIVE

"Expect investigators to set up new canvasses expanding outward from that location, looking for additional cameras along the route from businesses, from homes, anything that may have captured movement," he said. "And they’ll be expanding the timeline backwards, looking at the hours before and after she went missing. The goal is to build a trail.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

An individual seen on doorbell footage from Guthrie's home, also released by the FBI, was covered head to toe in a ski mask, jacket, pants and gloves.

A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona

This image released by the FBI shows an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, February 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31, and authorities suspect she was abducted from her home early the next morning.

No suspects have been named.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue