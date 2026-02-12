Latest FBI neighborhood canvass in Guthrie case could mean feds have 'digital evidence:' former agent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — The FBI on Wednesday took to the streets and neighborhoods surrounding Nancy Guthrie's home to canvas for clues in her disappearance.

The federal law enforcement agency announced the search online, and asked the public to use caution.

"This morning, numerous FBI agents are conducting an extensive search along multiple roadways in the Catalina Foothills area related to the Nancy Guthrie investigation," the agency said. "We are asking the media and motorists to follow all traffic laws and to remain especially cautious when passing law enforcement personnel near the roadways."

In the afternoon, a "set" of black gloves was found about a mile and a half southeast of Guthrie's home.

"There are likely two reasons they canvassed that specific area," said retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jason Pack. "First, it represents one of the most logical routes in and out to access Nancy’s home."

"Second, there may be digital evidence that prompted investigators to focus there," he continued. "Now we need to be cautious here because we don’t yet know if the gloves that were recovered are actually connected to this case. But if they are, that’s a significant development."

Pack said more canvasses can be expected as the investigation into Guthrie's vanishing continues.

"Expect investigators to set up new canvasses expanding outward from that location, looking for additional cameras along the route from businesses, from homes, anything that may have captured movement," he said. "And they’ll be expanding the timeline backwards, looking at the hours before and after she went missing. The goal is to build a trail.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​"

An individual seen on doorbell footage from Guthrie's home, also released by the FBI, was covered head to toe in a ski mask, jacket, pants and gloves.

Guthrie was last seen on the night of Jan. 31, and authorities suspect she was abducted from her home early the next morning.

No suspects have been named.