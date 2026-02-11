Fox News ‘Antisemitism Exposed’ Newsletter: Fear and loathing in the Big Apple

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

- NYC antisemitic incidents nearly triple despite other crimes reaching record lows

- Pennsylvania Democrat slams antisemitic rally glorifying Hamas

- Writer sees red over Robert Kraft's Blue Square Alliance Super Bowl ad

TOP STORY: While NYC celebrated its "safest January ever" with record-low murders and shootings, anti-Jewish hate crimes skyrocketed 182%. Accounting for over half of all hate crimes, these 31 incidents—including a Chabad headquarters ramming—have the community on edge. As overall crime dips, the ADL is demanding Mayor Mamdani prioritize leadership to confront this "staggering" surge in targeted violence.

VIDEO: Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro talks collaboration with federal authorities on crime, concerns over rising antisemitism on both sides of the aisle on 'Special Report.’ WATCH HERE:

'I FELT COMPELLED': State Senator Sharif Street, the chamber’s first Muslim member, forcefully condemned an antisemitic Rittenhouse Square rally where protesters glorified Hamas and "martyrdom." Rejecting extremism, Street declared that Hamas should be condemned, not celebrated. His stance joins a bipartisan chorus, including GOP leaders and Governor Shapiro, warning that inciting violence against Jewish neighbors destroys the path toward peace.

NOT A FAN: New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s "Sticky Note" Super Bowl campaign against antisemitism is under fire. Tablet columnist Liel Leibovitz slammed the ad as "idiotic" and "spineless clicktivism," comparing it to empty moral posturing. He argues the soft approach fails to address real-world threats, demanding tougher, more direct action over symbolic blue squares.

GUEST EDITORIAL: Arbel Yehoud and Ariel Cunio, who were taken hostage from Kibbutz Nir Oz on Oct. 7, 2023, write about how their deep love for one another helped them survive the ordeal.

QUOTE OF THE WEEK: "But the new ad is so offensive, not only because it blows—or because, in reality, prominent American Muslims have spent the past three years acting very un-Bilal-like and drumming up everything from modern-day blood libels to violent antisemitic pint-sized pogroms on college campuses—but also because of what it tells us about the mindset of so much of organized Judaism these days." Tablet columnist Liel Leibovitz on Robert Kraft's Super Bowl ad.

