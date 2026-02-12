DNA splatter suggests Nancy Guthrie was bleeding from ‘either the hands or face,' expert says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A key piece of evidence could provide investigators with additional context surrounding Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance from her Tucson, Arizona, home as the search for the missing 84-year-old stretches into its second week.

Photos taken by Fox News Digital show blood droplets on the ground in front of Nancy Guthrie’s front door and in her driveway, painting an eerie picture of what could have led to her disappearance.

"Nancy Guthrie is bleeding from some area, either the hands or the face," forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News Digital. "The nature of the blood spots with little pale centers or donut shapes are typical for drops that come from the nose or mouth, because they're mixed with air."

"That means she's coughing up blood or dripping from the nose. Otherwise, there would be a dripping from a cut from above, possibly from the hands or face."

VEHICLES AT CENTER OF NANCY GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION PROBED AS POLICE CANVAS FOR TRUCK, RING FOOTAGE

Law enforcement previously confirmed DNA analysis of the droplets confirmed the blood belonged to Nancy Guthrie.

Baden added the blood droplets signify Nancy Guthrie was either unable or did not attempt to stop the bleeding as she moved from the front of her house to the driveway.

"This blood dropped onto the porch area during an abduction," Baden said. "They indicate that it did not occur by innocent means."

"They happened not in a normal, innocent way where it could be covered up or have iodine and bandages put on it."

TRUMP'S REACTION TO NEW FOOTAGE OF GUTHRIE ABDUCTION WAS 'PURE DISGUST,' LEAVITT SAYS

Baden pointed to the nature of the blood droplets and the location in which they were found suggest she was bleeding as she was being abducted.

"These are not innocent droplets. From the shape, number of droplets and the place of the droplets outside the house on the porch, they are entirely consistent and indicative of occurring during an abduction."

Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home in the early morning hours of Sunday, Feb. 1. She was reported missing later the same day after she did not attend a weekly livestream of her church with friends.

SHERIFF LEADING GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION SPOTTED AT BASKETBALL GAME AS FAMILY PLEADS AGAIN WITH ALLEGED RANSOMERS

In a statement, the FBI said it continues to seek the public’s help.

"We appreciate the assistance and support we have received from the Tucson community. The FBI continues to offer a $50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of Nancy Guthrie. You can help by submitting tips to the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI," the agency said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities have not named any suspects or persons of interest in Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, and no arrests have been made.