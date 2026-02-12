Expand / Collapse search
Nancy Guthrie

The search so far: Investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance in photos

The search for NBC 'Today' anchor Savannah Guthrie's mother enters day 12 as authorities uncover new evidence into disappearance

Fox News
  • Crime scene tape around a truck
    Image 1 of 12

    Police tape went up around Nancy Guthrie's home in Arizona on Wednesday, Feb. 4. Officials say they are treating the home as a crime scene. (Fox News Channel)

  • Pima County Sheriff’s deputies walking through Nancy Guthrie's driveway past a parked vehicle.
    Image 2 of 12

    Pima County Sheriff’s deputies walk through the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's home after the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S., Feb. 4, 2026.  (Rebecca Noble/Reuters)

  • Private security guards standing at the entrance of Nancy Guthrie's driveway.
    Image 3 of 12

    Private security stands guard in the driveway of Nancy Guthrie's house after the disappearance of the 84-year-old mother of U.S. journalist and television host Savannah Guthrie, who went missing from her home in Tucson, Arizona, U.S. Feb. 4, 2026.  (Rebecca Noble/Reuters)

  • FBI investigators wearing tactical vests walking through Annie Guthrie's neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona
    Image 4 of 12

    FBI investigators canvass the neighborhood around Annie Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. The investigations into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie continues.  (DWS for Fox News Digital)

  • FBI investigators wearing tactical vests walking through Annie Guthrie's neighborhood in Tucson, Arizona
    Image 5 of 12

    FBI investigators canvass the neighborhood around Annie Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. The investigations into the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie continues.  (DWS for Fox News Digital)

  • A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    Image 6 of 12

    This image released by the FBI show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

  • A view from a doorbell camera showing an armed individual outside the residence of Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, Arizona
    Image 7 of 12

    This image released by the FBI show an armed individual appearing to have tampered with the camera at Nancy Guthrie's front door the morning of her disappearance in Tucson, Arizona, Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026. (Provided by FBI)

  • Aerial shot of investigators at Nancy Guthrie home
    Image 8 of 12

    Fox News drone footage captured investigators returning to the home of Nancy Guthrie on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Fox News Flight Team)

  • A tent outside of Nancy Guthrie's front door
    Image 9 of 12

    A tent was placed over the front entrance to Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Arizona, Thursday, Feb. 12, 2026. The tent is covering where Guthrie's blood was found. (Fox Flight Team)

  • Circle K of interest in the Nancy Guthrie mystery
    Image 10 of 12

    Exterior view of a Circle K gas station at 2332 N Oracle Rd, Tucson, Arizona on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. (DWS for Fox News DIgital)

  • Vehicle towed from Nancy Guthrie's home
    Image 11 of 12

    Fox News Digital captured a photo of the vehicle that was towed from Nancy Guthrie's house in Tucson, Ariz. on Friday, Feb. 6, 2026.  (Michael Ruiz for Fox News Digital)

  • FBI agents canvassing a residential neighborhood near Nancy Guthrie's home
    Image 12 of 12

    FBI agents canvass homes near Nancy Guthrie's home in Tucson, Friday, Feb. 6, 2026. Guthrie was last seen on Saturday night as an investigation into her disappearance continues. (Kat Ramirez for Fox News Digital)

