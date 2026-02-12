Elite FBI video unit that worked Kohberger case spotted at Nancy Guthrie home

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

TUCSON, Ariz. — FBI video forensics experts were seen bringing specialized equipment into the area of Nancy Guthrie’s home where blood was previously discovered, as the search for the missing 84-year-old Arizona woman enters its 12th day.

Photos obtained by Fox News Digital show members of the FBI’s Video Forensic Analysis Unit arriving at Guthrie’s residence, carrying multiple Pelican-style hard cases into a tent set up at the front door.

The team also assisted in the race to catch Idaho student murderer Bryan Kohberger, who is now serving life in prison.

Investigators were also carrying a forensic height board, which can be used to compare physical conditions at the scene to surveillance video recovered by the FBI.

WHAT THE TIMING OF THE FBI’S IMAGE RELEASE SUGGESTS IN THE NANCY GUTHRIE CASE: CRIME INSIDER

The FBI does not publicly release a case-by-case list of investigations handled by its forensic video specialists. But the Bureau’s Forensic Audio, Video and Image Analysis Unit — part of the FBI Laboratory and Operational Technology Division — routinely provides technical support in some of the nation’s most high-profile cases.

According to FBI materials, the unit is responsible for enhancing and clarifying surveillance video, authenticating recordings and analyzing possible edits or tampering, extracting still images for investigative comparison, interpreting timestamps and metadata, restoring damaged or obsolete audio and video media and providing expert testimony in court.

VEHICLES AT CENTER OF NANCY GUTHRIE INVESTIGATION PROBED AS POLICE CANVAS FOR TRUCK, RING FOOTAGE

In the University of Idaho quadruple homicide case, the FBI assisted local authorities with digital evidence review and surveillance analysis used to track the suspect's vehicle across multiple locations. Historically, FBI digital evidence teams have supported cases ranging from the 9/11 attacks to the Enron fraud prosecution, and the Bureau has said its digital evidence laboratory conducts hundreds of audio and video examinations each year.

Fox News Digital also observed a box for a Blackmagic Design UltraStudio 4K Mini being brought into the residence — a device used in professional broadcast production.

NPR HOST COMPARES MASKED GUTHRIE SUSPECT TO 'FEDERAL IMMIGRATION AGENT'

Tech expert Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson told Fox News Digital the UltraStudio 4K Mini is designed to capture and convert high-resolution video and audio across multiple formats.

"It’s a professional-grade tool often used in broadcast environments," Knutsson said. "It allows you to ingest video from various sources and convert it into high-quality digital formats for analysis or sharing."

Knutsson said the device could potentially be used to transfer video or audio from various formats into standardized digital files for preservation or further forensic review.

ONLY ONE LOCAL DETECTIVE ON NANCY GUTHRIE CASE HAS OVER TWO YEARS OF EXPERIENCE ON HOMICIDE SQUAD: SOURCES

"It’s possible they’re taking precise measurements of the archway, the bricks, the stones and other fixed structures," said retired FBI supervisory special agent Jason Pack.

The measurements can help calculate the height of the masked man seen on Guthrie’s doorbell camera footage.

SEE IT: FBI SCOURS NEIGHBORHOODS NEAR NANCY GUTHRIE’S ARIZONA HOME

The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to Guthrie’s whereabouts. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Nancy Guthrie disappearance timeline:

January 31, 2026

Between 9:30–9:45 p.m. – Family drops Nancy off at home

9:50 p.m. – Garage door closes (per authorities)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

February 1, 2026

1:47 a.m. – Doorbell camera disconnects

2:12 a.m. – Security camera detects motion

2:28 a.m. – Pacemaker disconnects from phone application

11:56 a.m. – Family checks on Nancy after she misses weekly church livestream gathering

12:03 p.m. — 911 called

12:15 p.m. — sheriff’s deputies arrive at home

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.