Today on Fox News: March 18, 2020

STAY TUNED

On Fox News:

Fox & Friends, 6 a.m. ET: Drs. Nicole Saphier, Marc Siegel, Janette Nesheiwat and Dena Grayson join us throughout the morning to answer your coronavirus questions; U.S. Sen. Martha McSally. R-Ariz., on efforts to protect American workers from the economic ravages of the COVID-19 pandemic; Cardinal Timothy Dolan, archbishop of New York, shares a message of faith during the coronavirus outbreak.

On Fox News Radio:

The Fox News Rundown podcast: A trillion-dollar coronavirus stimulus … how should the money be spent? - The White House is working on a massive coronavirus stimulus package that they hope can help our economy cope with the pandemic. Part of their plan would include sending checks directly to Americans in need. But will even an injection of $1 trillion dollars be enough to stabilize the economy? Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, joins The Fox NewsRundown to discuss what a relief bill must include.

Also on the Rundown: Like many Americans, Fox News Channel senior meteorologist Janice Dean is choosing to work from home as the coronavirus crisis plays out. Her decision to do so was partly because she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005 and therefore has a compromised immune system. That makes her and others like her more vulnerable to COVID-19. Dean joins the Rundown to discuss the importance of social distancing and how she is coping with her new normal.

Plus, commentary by Dr. Nicole Saphier, a physician at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Fox News contributor.

'Want the Fox News Rundown sent straight to your mobile device? Subscribe through Apple Podcasts, Google Play, and Stitcher.

The Brian Kilmeade Show, 9 a.m. ET: Special guests include: Joe Trippi, Democratic strategist; U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas; Chris Stirewalt, Fox News politics editor and more.

