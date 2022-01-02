Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Cloth masks may not provide enough protection as omicron surges, report says

Single-layer cloth masks may not provide adequate protection against the very infectious omicron variant of COVID-19, according to a recent Wall Street Journal report .

Many infectious disease experts noted people prefer cloth masks because they are more comfortable and fashionable to wear, but these masks can only block larger droplets of COVID-19, not smaller aerosols or particles that can also carry the virus.

The Mayo Clinic is now requiring all patients and visitors to wear surgical masks, N95 or KN95 masks, so if anyone wears a single-layer, homemade cloth mask or bandana, they will be given a medical-grade one to wear over it, the report said.

Surgical masks block the COVID-19 virus through its polypropylene electrostatic charge characteristics, while N95 masks have a tighter mesh of fibers than surgical or cloth masks with also electrostatic charge characteristics, which allows the mask to be most efficient at blocking inhaled and exhaled particles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), however, still recommends N95 masks only for health care workers, advising people instead to wear instead cloth masks that have two (or more) layers of fabric that completely cover the face and mouth, fit ‘snugly’ against the sides of the face (without any gaps) that also has a nose wire to prevent air leaking from the top of the mask .

But Dr. Monica Gandhi, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California, San Francisco, said, "If everyone is just wearing a cloth mask or just a surgical mask, it won’t make any difference" against the omicron variant.

"If you really want no exposure, you have to wear the right type of mask," Gandhi added. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY .

Biden walks on eggshells as approval sinks, far-left loses confidence

Several Democratic strategists think that a progressive will attempt to enter the 2024 primary race as a challenger to President Biden.

"Will there be a progressive challenger? Yes," Jeff Weaver, a former presidential campaign manager for Sen. Bernie Sanders said.

Some believe that Nina Turner or former 2020 presidential candidate Marianne Williamson might challenge President Biden.

"He’s deeply unpopular. He’s old as sh--. He’s largely been ineffective unless we’re counting judges or whatever the hell inside-baseball scorecard we’re using. And I think he’ll probably get demolished in the midterms," Corbin Trent, former communications director for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, and co-founder of No Excuses PAC said of Biden.

While progressives are criticizing President Biden more and more, from issues like Build Back Better to climate change, some are skeptical that any primary challenger would be successful.

"I think when you look at the AOC and the Bernies, they're really disappointed that the deal was struck by the end of this year. I think they feel like he's sold out. I think that they were really disappointed with any compromise that he made," Lee Carter, a Republican Pollster said. "They're ready to pounce on him." CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Authorities not ruling out arson in Colorado wildfire

Authorities in Boulder County, Colorado , have not ruled out arson as a possible cause of the wildfire that destroyed thousands of acres and hundreds of homes.

Police told Fox 31 Denver they are investigating all possible causes of last week's fire, saying if arson or human negligence were to blame that the people responsible would be held accountable.

A total of 991 structures were destroyed by the fire across Superior, Louisville, and unincorporated Boulder County, Colorado, according to a preliminary report the Boulder County Sheriff's Office released Saturday. Another 127 structures were damaged by the fire, which covered more than 6,000 acres as historically high winds helped fuel and spread the devastating blaze.

While the fire was the most destructive in the state's history, no fatalities were reported as a result of the disaster as of Saturday, though authorities did say three people are still missing.

Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office executed a search warrant on a property Saturday to investigate whether the fire could have been started by humans.

"We are actively investigating a number of tips that came in yesterday and last night from the community," Sheriff Joe Pelle told NBC 9 Saturday. "One of those tips has resulted in us executing a search warrant on a property." CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Fox News' Trey Gowdy on Sunday evening discussed the importance of introspection and self-analysis in an age of finger-pointing and blame deflection.

"As we finish one year and head into another I think it’s the right time to do two things," Gowdy said on "Sunday Night in America" "First, be thankful we have another year. Be thankful for the gift of life as many around us have suffered loss. And secondly, use this gift to engage in the hard work of introspection and self-assessment."

"The best countries, the best communities, and the best people look within themselves for areas of potential growth," the host added.

