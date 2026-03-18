ICE arrests illegal immigrant hit-and-run suspect in death of veteran Texas deputy who died helping others

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First on Fox: An illegal immigrant has been arrested in connection with the hit-and-run death of a Texas sheriff's deputy, Fox News has learned.

Dennis Arguello-Acosta was arrested Saturday, the Department of Homeland Security said Wednesday.

Authorities said Arguello-Acosta was driving a vehicle that struck and killed Fort County Sheriff's Deputy Kenneth Lewis on Feb. 21 before fleeing the scene.

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"Deputy Kenneth Lewis served his community honorably as a law enforcement officer—and he would still be with us today if it were not for this criminal illegal alien who should’ve never been in our country in the first place," said Acting DHS Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis.

"ICE has arrested Arguello-Acosta to ensure that he is not free to roam on our streets and threaten public safety. Under President Trump, criminal illegal aliens are not welcome in the U.S."

A tipster reached out to rhe FBI and other law enforcement agencies with information on Arguello-Acosta before he was arrested at his home, DHS said.

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Lewis, 51, died two days after he was hit on Interstate 10. At the time, he was off-duty but in uniform when he stopped to assist drivers involved in a separate two-vehicle crash, Fox Houston reported.

As Lewis was rendering aid, a third vehicle, he was struck by a third vehicle, authorities said.

"A superhero is someone that thinks of others before themselves," Fort Bend County Sheriff Eric Fagan said at the time. "And that's what Deputy Lewis was doing. He took it upon himself to go back on duty to try to help that individual."

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Lewis nearly died 12 years earlier while working for the Missouri City Police Department just outside Houston when he was forced to jump 30 feet off a bridge to avoid being hit by an oncoming vehicle while he was working an accident scene.