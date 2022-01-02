Biden and Harris to visit Capitol, mark anniversary of Jan 6 riot

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will visit the U.S. Capitol Thursday to mark the anniversary of last year's riot.

The president and vice president will deliver remarks during their appearance at the Capitol for the anniversary of the Jan. 6 Capitol protests, which saw thousands of former President Donald Trump's supporters breach the entrance and flood into the building while Congress was certifying the 2020 presidential election results.

US CAPITOL POLICE STILL ‘400 OFFICERS SHORT’ AS STAFFING REMAINS ‘CRITICAL’ ISSUE A YEAR AFTER JAN. 6: CHIEF

The news comes as House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., sent a letter to Republicans Thursday that in part scolded Democrats for failing to get to the bottom of how the building was so easily compromised.

"This week will mark one year from the riots at the Capitol. As we have said from the start, the actions of that day were lawless and as wrong as wrong can be," McCarthy said in the letter. "Our Capitol should never be compromised and those who broke the law deserve to face legal repercussions and full accountability.

"Unfortunately, one year later, the majority party seems no closer to answering the central question of how the Capitol was left so unprepared and what must be done to ensure it never happens again," McCarty added.

McCarthy also took aim at Democrats for using the riots "as a partisan political weapon to further divide our country."

"By way of an update, House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis will be sending a memo to each of your offices outlining meaningful and measurable steps that should be taken to protect our Capitol from all threats—steps that the current majority party is negligent in acting upon," McCarty said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Thursday will mark the one-year-anniversary of the riots, which saw Ashli Babbitt, a 35-year-old Air Force veteran, fatally shot by a Capitol Police officer while attempting to force her way into the House chamber. Brian Sicknick, a 42-year-Capitol Police officer, was pepper-sprayed during the chaos and died the next day after suffering from two thromboembolic strokes.

Three others died of natural causes.