Colorado school staffer accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old student, now on the run

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Local authorities announced last Tuesday that a Colorado school staffer is accused of carrying out months of alleged sexual abuse involving a 13-year-old student.

The staffer was identified as 34-year-old Brenda Meza at Greeley-Evans School District 6, located about an hour north of Denver, police said. She is reportedly on the run and is currently wanted on several felony charges.

Meza, a secretary who also coached the cross-country team and advised the games club at Franklin Middle School, is accused of grooming an eighth grader by supplying alcohol and drugs, engaging in lewd text exchanges, and arranging multiple meetings at locations including a park and a Walmart parking lot, the New York Post reported, citing the arrest affidavit and local police.

"During the investigation, it was determined Meza engaged in continuous sexual abuse of the minor for several months," the Greeley Police Department said. "As a result of the investigation, Brenda Meza is currently wanted on several Felony charges."

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Authorities said she allegedly became jealous when the boy interacted with female classmates, the Post reported.

In November, the two reportedly began exchanging a series of sexual text messages, which included at least four explicit photos sent by the boy.

The relationship allegedly escalated in January, when Meza and the 13-year-old are accused of engaging in sexual intercourse for the first time in the back seat of her car in a Walmart parking lot, according to the Post. She also allegedly bought marijuana edibles and alcohol for them to consume during the encounter.

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Over the following weeks, the pair allegedly repeated similar encounters at least two more times at a local park. She would also allegedly drop the boy home around 9 p.m., the Post reported.

The investigation further revealed that Meza had taken numerous photos of the pair appearing to drink, holding marijuana blunts, and spending time together during after-school activities, the outlet said.

Police reportedly launched an investigation on Feb. 12 after receiving an anonymous tip alleging Meza’s abuse of the teen.

After school officials confronted her, Meza admitted to her husband that she "got high" and had inappropriate interactions with the teen, the affidavit reportedly stated.

The secretary, who began working at the middle school in 2020, was placed on administrative leave and later terminated by Feb. 25, according to a school memo sent by principal Suzette Luster, the Post said.

The district added that it is assisting police in the investigation and stressed that "student safety and security is always our first priority."

The police department is reportedly seeking to charge her with 12 felony counts — including sexual assault of a child, online enticement of a minor, and tampering with evidence — along with one charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

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Police are still trying to locate Meza, who authorities say left the area during the investigation and remains at large.