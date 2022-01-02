Arkansas governor on COVID-19 handling: Biden should give the states more flexibility

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson called it "ironic" that President Biden recently said there is no federal solution for COVID-19. In an appearance on "Fox News Sunday." Gov. Hutchinson told Trace Gallagher the states should have more flexibility in vaccine distribution and advised against the White House using "federal authority" to take away the individual states' role in tackling the pandemic.

MARC THIESSEN: NO AMERICAN PRESIDENT HAS ‘FALLEN FROM GRACE’ AS FAST AS JOE BIDEN IN 2021

ASA HUTCHINSON: It's a little bit ironic. I mean, whenever you see the federal mandates on vaccinations, they have in this administration utilized federal power rather extensively and that's one of the things we're in litigation about. So it's a little bit inconsistent. But I also take it as a good faith statement to say we've got to get through this together in partnership. We can't do it by the federal government alone. The president is absolutely right; he's relied upon the states to get the job done. I'm just saying give us a greater deal of flexibility in terms of how to manage and don't use the federal authority to take that away from us.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW: