Upscale shopping district rocked by alleged antisemitic beating as lawyer, 2 others charged

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A California attorney is among three men now charged in a daytime assault at Santana Row, a high-end shopping and dining destination, in what authorities say is an alleged antisemitic attack after victims reported slurs were shouted during the beatdown.

The three suspects, Bruneil Henry Chamaki, 32, of Morgan Hill, and brothers Roma and Ramon Akoyans have all turned themselves in, police said.

Prosecutors say the men are facing a mix of felony and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. They’re due in court for arraignment on May 12.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen didn’t mince words.

MICHIGAN POLICE RESPONDING TO 'ACTIVE SHOOTING INCIDENT' AT SYNAGOGUE

"We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere," Rosen said. "Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear."

For now, prosecutors say they are not filing hate crime charges, but stress the case is still under investigation.

Police say arrest warrants were obtained for the three suspects, who all surrendered without incident.

CANADA’S CARNEY UNDER PRESSURE TO ACT AFTER SYNAGOGUES SHOT AT IN LATEST ANTISEMITIC INCIDENTS

"This remains an active case, and we will continue working closely with the District Attorney’s Office as it moves through the criminal justice process," San Jose police said in a statement. "Those responsible for this violent crime will be held accountable."

Investigators also acknowledged community concern and said they worked "methodically" to build the case.

Police say surveillance video, social media and tips from the public helped identify the suspects.

MAN CHARGED IN NYC ANTISEMITIC STABBING IS RELEASED ON BAIL

Image 1 of 3 next

Image 2 of 3 prev next

Image 3 of 3 prev

Chamaki, one of the suspects, is a licensed attorney who previously worked at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP. According to the firm, he has not been affiliated with them since the end of January.

"Murphy Austin was shocked and disturbed to learn of the violent incident reported in San Jose," a spokesperson said in a statement to KTVU. "The conduct described in the reports is deeply troubling. Murphy Austin condemns antisemitism, violence, and acts of hatred in any form."

Court records also list Roma Akoyans as a student at West Valley College.

CHABAD OFFICIAL SPEAKS OUT AFTER CAR-RAMMING OF JEWISH CENTER, AS NYPD PROBES MOTIVE

The attack unfolded March 8 outside the Augustine restaurant — right in the middle of Santana Row.

According to court documents, the victims — Israeli-American men — were standing outside waiting for a table and speaking Hebrew when three men approached them.

MISSISSIPPI SYNAGOGUE ARSON SUSPECT'S DAD TURNS HIM IN AFTER LAUGHING CONFESSION, FBI SAYS

One of the victims later told police the men were looking at them "very weird," prompting him to ask if they knew each other — that’s when things escalated.

Police say one of the suspects allegedly shouted "F--- Jews" before all three began throwing punches, KTVU reported.

GOT A TIP?

The violence escalated quickly.

One victim was knocked unconscious for several seconds, while another was surrounded and attacked.

FOLLOW US ON X

According to the report, one of the victims was beaten for roughly 20 seconds, with video showing the suspects repeatedly punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

As the attack unfolded, bystanders could be heard yelling for the men to stop.

GET BREAKING NEWS BY EMAIL

Another victim reported head pain and injuries to his elbow.

At least one witness told police they heard someone yell, "Don’t f--- with Iran," during the assault, according to KTVU.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE US NEWS

The suspects then ran off, with surveillance video later capturing them leaving the area and getting into a car, investigators said.

Police say the victims later identified the suspects in photo lineups, and tips from the public helped solidify the case.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.