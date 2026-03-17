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California

Upscale shopping district rocked by alleged antisemitic beating as lawyer, 2 others charged

Suspects turned themselves in after police obtained arrest warrants following March 8 incident at high-end shopping destination

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Video shows fight erupt at San Jose’s Santana Row as police probe potential antisemitic hate crime Video

Video shows fight erupt at San Jose’s Santana Row as police probe potential antisemitic hate crime

The March 8, 2026, confrontation broke out in a busy shopping district, with suspects fleeing the scene. Investigators say victims reported antisemitic language during the encounter. (KTVU)

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A California attorney is among three men now charged in a daytime assault at Santana Row, a high-end shopping and dining destination, in what authorities say is an alleged antisemitic attack after victims reported slurs were shouted during the beatdown.

The three suspects, Bruneil Henry Chamaki, 32, of Morgan Hill, and brothers Roma and Ramon Akoyans have all turned themselves in, police said.

Prosecutors say the men are facing a mix of felony and misdemeanor assault and battery charges. They’re due in court for arraignment on May 12.

Santa Clara County District Attorney Jeff Rosen didn’t mince words.

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Santana Row Augustine restaurant with mugshots of Roma Akoyans Ramon Akoyans and Bruneil Henry Chamaki suspects in San Jose assault investigation

Mugshots of Roma and Ramon Akoyans and Bruneil Henry Chamaki are shown alongside the Augustine restaurant at Santana Row, where a San Jose assault is being investigated as a potential antisemitic hate crime. (SJPD/Google Maps)

"We won’t tolerate pummeling a victim on the ground in front of a restaurant or anywhere," Rosen said. "Our public spaces have to be safe for all to enjoy without fear."

For now, prosecutors say they are not filing hate crime charges, but stress the case is still under investigation.

Police say arrest warrants were obtained for the three suspects, who all surrendered without incident.

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"This remains an active case, and we will continue working closely with the District Attorney’s Office as it moves through the criminal justice process," San Jose police said in a statement. "Those responsible for this violent crime will be held accountable."

Investigators also acknowledged community concern and said they worked "methodically" to build the case.

Police say surveillance video, social media and tips from the public helped identify the suspects.

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  • Roma Akoyans mugshot,
    Image 1 of 3

    Roma Akoyans is seen in a mugshot after surrendering to police in connection with a Santana Row assault in San Jose, California. (SJPD)

  • Ramon Akoyans mugshot
    Image 2 of 3

    Ramon Akoyans is seen in a mugshot after surrendering to police in connection with a Santana Row assault in San Jose, California. (SJPD)

  • Bruneil Henry Chamaki mugshot
    Image 3 of 3

    Bruneil Henry Chamaki, an attorney, is seen in a mugshot after being charged in connection with a Santana Row assault in San Jose, California. (SJPD)

Chamaki, one of the suspects, is a licensed attorney who previously worked at Murphy Austin Adams Schoenfeld LLP. According to the firm, he has not been affiliated with them since the end of January.

"Murphy Austin was shocked and disturbed to learn of the violent incident reported in San Jose," a spokesperson said in a statement to KTVU. "The conduct described in the reports is deeply troubling. Murphy Austin condemns antisemitism, violence, and acts of hatred in any form."

Court records also list Roma Akoyans as a student at West Valley College.

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two men attack a victim before fleeing

Authorities said the victims alleged antisemitic language was used during the confrontation. (KTVU)

The attack unfolded March 8 outside the Augustine restaurant — right in the middle of Santana Row.

According to court documents, the victims — Israeli-American men — were standing outside waiting for a table and speaking Hebrew when three men approached them.

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One of the victims later told police the men were looking at them "very weird," prompting him to ask if they knew each other — that’s when things escalated.

Police say one of the suspects allegedly shouted "F--- Jews" before all three began throwing punches, KTVU reported.

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The violence escalated quickly.

One victim was knocked unconscious for several seconds, while another was surrounded and attacked.

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split photo of a man in a black shirt fighting a man lying on the ground while another then fleeing the scene

Police said three male suspects allegedly approached two victims before the dispute escalated, and the suspects fled prior to officers arriving. (KTVU)

According to the report, one of the victims was beaten for roughly 20 seconds, with video showing the suspects repeatedly punching and kicking him while he was on the ground.

As the attack unfolded, bystanders could be heard yelling for the men to stop.

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Another victim reported head pain and injuries to his elbow.

At least one witness told police they heard someone yell, "Don’t f--- with Iran," during the assault, according to KTVU.

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The suspects then ran off, with surveillance video later capturing them leaving the area and getting into a car, investigators said.

Police say the victims later identified the suspects in photo lineups, and tips from the public helped solidify the case.

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Authorities say the investigation remains ongoing.

Fox News Digital's Bonny Chu contributed to this report. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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