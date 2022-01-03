Jerusalem Post hacked on anniversary of Soleimani drone strike

The Jerusalem Post said Monday that its website and Twitter account were targeted by "pro-Iranian hackers" who posted an ominous image of a model of the Israeli Dimona nuclear facility under a ballistic missile attack.

"We are close to you where you do not think about it," the text in the image read. The paper pointed out that the missile seems to be fired from a ring known to be found on Qassem Soleimani's hand after a Jan. 2, 2020 U.S. drone strike at Baghdad International Airport that resulted in his death.

The paper acknowledged being the target of hackers.

"We are aware of the apparent hacking of our website, alongside a direct threat to Israel," the English-language newspaper wrote. "We are working to resolve the issue & thank readers for your patience and understanding."

