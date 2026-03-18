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Homicide

Millionaire developer found dead in ritzy beach home as bizarrely dressed suspect arrested after standoff

Police discovered the 92-year-old victim's body after 39-year-old suspect barricaded for hours during welfare check gone wrong

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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Suspect barricades inside ritzy beach home during hours-long SWAT standoff Video

Suspect barricades inside ritzy beach home during hours-long SWAT standoff

Dramatic video shows police responding to a barricaded suspect inside a beachfront home. Authorities say a 92-year-old millionaire developer was found dead after the hours-long standoff. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com/John Droge)

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A bizarrely dressed suspect is suspected of killing a 92-year-old millionaire developer inside his Southern California beachfront home, then barricading inside for hours during a SWAT standoff, according to authorities.

Police in Hermosa Beach say officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of The Strand just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check after the elderly resident had not been seen for several days.

What began as a routine call quickly escalated when officers entered the home with a property manager and encountered an uncooperative individual inside who claimed to be armed and barricaded themselves, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

SWAT teams from multiple agencies, along with crisis negotiators, responded to the scene and worked for hours to secure a peaceful surrender. The suspect was taken into custody roughly seven hours after the initial call.

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Suspect raises hands while surrendering during Hermosa Beach standoff.

The suspect, wearing a black suit and tie, fedora and sunglasses, surrendered to police after around seven hours.  (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

After obtaining a search warrant, officers located an adult male dead inside the home. 

The victim was identified as 92-year-old Demetrius Doukoullos, a longtime developer who lived alone at the beachfront property, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The office lists the cause of death as deferred, pending further investigation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

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  • SWAT teams respond to standoff at Hermosa Beach oceanfront home
    Image 1 of 5

    Law enforcement surrounds a Hermosa Beach oceanfront home during a standoff tied to the death of a 92-year-old millionaire developer. The suspect later surrendered. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

  • Police investigate Hermosa Beach home where developer was found dead
    Image 2 of 5

    Police investigate a Hermosa Beach beachfront home after a 92-year-old millionaire developer was found dead following a standoff with a barricaded suspect. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

  • People gather near police scene during Hermosa Beach standoff investigation
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    People look on as police secure the scene during a standoff at a Hermosa Beach home. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

  • SWAT vehicle and officers respond to barricaded suspect near Hermosa Beach oceanfront home
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    An armored SWAT vehicle and officers staged near a Hermosa Beach oceanfront property. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

  • SWAT officers respond to barricaded suspect at Hermosa Beach beach home
    Image 5 of 5

    Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a barricaded suspect inside a Hermosa Beach residence, leading to a hours-long SWAT standoff tied to a homicide investigation. (Kevin Cody/EasyReaderNews.com)

Law enforcement sources told NBC4 Los Angeles that the victim’s body showed signs of decomposition when it was discovered inside the residence.

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Los Angeles County jail records identify the suspect as Elanor Beaulieu, 39, who is listed as male. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder with bail set at just over $2 million. Records also show prior bookings under the name Robert Phillip Simmons.

Beaulieu was arrested while wearing a black suit and tie, a black fedora and black sunglasses.

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Suspect in suit and hat detained by officers during Hermosa Beach SWAT standoff

Elanor Beaulieu was arrested while wearing a rather unusual outfit reminiscent of the Blues Brothers.

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The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains unclear, and investigators have not publicly identified a motive.

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In a neighborhood Facebook group, a person claiming to live in the building said concerns were raised after the resident had not been seen for about a week and a strong odor was coming from the home. Those claims have not been independently verified.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner for additional details, including the victim’s official identification, cause of death and any known connection between the suspect and the victim.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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