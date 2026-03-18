Millionaire developer found dead in ritzy beach home as bizarrely dressed suspect arrested after standoff

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A bizarrely dressed suspect is suspected of killing a 92-year-old millionaire developer inside his Southern California beachfront home, then barricading inside for hours during a SWAT standoff, according to authorities.

Police in Hermosa Beach say officers were called to a residence in the 500 block of The Strand just after 12:30 p.m. Saturday for a welfare check after the elderly resident had not been seen for several days.

What began as a routine call quickly escalated when officers entered the home with a property manager and encountered an uncooperative individual inside who claimed to be armed and barricaded themselves, according to the Hermosa Beach Police Department.

SWAT teams from multiple agencies, along with crisis negotiators, responded to the scene and worked for hours to secure a peaceful surrender. The suspect was taken into custody roughly seven hours after the initial call.

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After obtaining a search warrant, officers located an adult male dead inside the home.

The victim was identified as 92-year-old Demetrius Doukoullos, a longtime developer who lived alone at the beachfront property, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner. The office lists the cause of death as deferred, pending further investigation. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau has taken over the investigation.

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Law enforcement sources told NBC4 Los Angeles that the victim’s body showed signs of decomposition when it was discovered inside the residence.

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Los Angeles County jail records identify the suspect as Elanor Beaulieu, 39, who is listed as male. The suspect is being held on suspicion of murder with bail set at just over $2 million. Records also show prior bookings under the name Robert Phillip Simmons.



Beaulieu was arrested while wearing a black suit and tie, a black fedora and black sunglasses.



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The relationship between the suspect and the victim remains unclear, and investigators have not publicly identified a motive.

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In a neighborhood Facebook group, a person claiming to live in the building said concerns were raised after the resident had not been seen for about a week and a strong odor was coming from the home. Those claims have not been independently verified.

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Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner for additional details, including the victim’s official identification, cause of death and any known connection between the suspect and the victim.

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.