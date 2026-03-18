New video shows terror suspect tackled after allegedly throwing bomb at NYC protest outside mayor's residence

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New video shows the moment one of the accused terror suspects was tackled to the ground after allegedly throwing a homemade bomb during a protest in New York City.

Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, of Newtown, Pennsylvania, and 18-year-old Emir Balat are accused of throwing live explosive devices into a protest taking place outside Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Gracie Mansion residence on March 7, after driving from Bucks County to Manhattan, according to federal officials.

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The new video shows Balat being tackled by an NYPD officer while Chief Aaron Edwards nearby yelled "get him." An individual could be heard yelling "bomb" after Balat was tackled to the ground.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors said that a series of pictures show the men handling the alleged bomb, which was determined to have contained TATP in addition to nuts and bolts that were attached with duct tape.

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When speaking to law enforcement, Balat allegedly said that he wanted the planned attack to be "bigger than the Boston Marathon bombing."

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch said the homemade bombs were real and capable of causing serious injury or death, adding that the incident is being investigated as terrorism.

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"This is being investigated as an act of ISIS-inspired terrorism," Tisch said.

Balat allegedly wrote and signed a pledge of allegiance to the Islamic state after being taken to a precinct station, according to federal prosecutors.

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"All praise is due to Allah lord of all worlds! I pledge my allegiance to the Islamic State," Balat allegedly wrote. "We take action."

During a search of a self-storage unit connected to the terror investigation in Langhorne, Pennsylvania, the FBI said "explosive residue" was located.

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"Yesterday’s search of the storage unit believed to be connected to the Gracie Mansion incident revealed explosive residue. FBI Special Agent Bomb Technicians and the local bomb squads conducted a controlled detonation to ensure the safety of law enforcement and others in the area. We’re thankful for the assistance of the FBI Philadelphia Field Office and the local Middletown and Newton agencies who assisted our office throughout the night," FBI New York posted on X.

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On March 2, Balat appears to have bought a 20-foot roll of fuse from Phantom Fireworks in Penndel, Pennsylvania , according to video obtained by Fox News Digital.

Fox News Digital's Michael Ruiz and Greg Wehner contributed to this report.