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Florida

Video shows suspect’s desperate river escape as officers launch paddleboard pursuit

Florida man Chase Cruz was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as resisting arrest following the water chase

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Suspect tries watery escape as cops grab paddleboards to hunt him down Video

Suspect tries watery escape as cops grab paddleboards to hunt him down

Video shows two Florida officers chasing after a fleeing suspect using paddleboards after he jumped into the Halifax River in Volusia County, Florida on March 16, 2026. (Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office) 

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A pair of Florida law enforcement officers jumped on paddleboards to apprehend a fleeing suspect earlier this week. 

Officers with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office and Daytona Beach Shores police were in the process of questioning 28-year-old Chase Cruz when he attempted to escape on foot in Volusia County on Monday, March 16, according to officials. 

Bodycam video shows the moment Cruz took off running as police were informing him of his rights

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Chase Cruz's Florida mugshot.

Chase Cruz was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as resisting arrest, according to authorities. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

Cruz subsequently jumped in the nearby Halifax River, forcing deputies to enter the water to reach him.

Video posted to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Facebook page shows the two officers using paddleboards to catch up with Cruz, who can be seen floating in the water wearing the same blue hoodie he was talking to authorities in. 

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Florida authorities pull Chase Cruz out of the Halifax River

Authorities pull Chase Cruz out of the Halifax River after he fled while being questioned in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, March 16, 2026. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office)

One officer enters the water to tie a flotation device to Cruz before the pair hauls him out of the murky water and onto a paddleboard. 

The officers return to shore with Cruz in tow, where he is subsequently taken into custody.

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Florida authorities pull Chase Cruz out of the Halifax River

Authorities arrested Chase Cruz after he was pulled out of the Halifax River in Volusia County, Florida on Monday, March 16, 2026. (Volusia County Sheriff's Office )

Cruz was charged with loitering and prowling, as well as resisting arrest, according to authorities.

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The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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