Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Published

Antonio Brown hits social media after ditching Bucs: 'Thanks for the opportunity'

Brown had several posts on his Instagram after he left the team in the middle of the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Antonio Brown posted a goodbye note to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following his bizarre outburst and departure from the team in the middle of their comeback win against the New York Jets.

First, Brown posted a photo of himself on Twitter and Instagram. It appeared to be the outfit he was wearing before and after the game. On Instagram, he would post pictures of himself and his children in what appeared to be an advertisement for the clothing company Fashion Nova’s men’s line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

The third Instagram post is where Brown said goodbye.

"Big MAD (Making A Difference )," he captioned the photo. "Thanks for the opportunity."

Brown finished the 28-24 win with three catches for 26 yards. He stormed off the field in the third quarter of the game. He tossed some of his gear into the crowd at MetLife Stadium and tried to amp up the crowd as he cut across the end zone on his way back to the locker room. He also hit fans with the peace sign on his way out.

ANTONIO BROWN STORMS OFF FIELD DURING GAME, COACH SAYS 'HE IS NO LONGER A BUC'

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Jan 2, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians looks on before the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. (Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports)

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game Brown was out.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.

Dec 26, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) looks on during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. (Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com