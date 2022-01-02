Antonio Brown hits social media after ditching Bucs: 'Thanks for the opportunity'

Antonio Brown posted a goodbye note to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday following his bizarre outburst and departure from the team in the middle of their comeback win against the New York Jets.

First, Brown posted a photo of himself on Twitter and Instagram. It appeared to be the outfit he was wearing before and after the game. On Instagram, he would post pictures of himself and his children in what appeared to be an advertisement for the clothing company Fashion Nova’s men’s line.

The third Instagram post is where Brown said goodbye.

"Big MAD (Making A Difference )," he captioned the photo. "Thanks for the opportunity."

Brown finished the 28-24 win with three catches for 26 yards. He stormed off the field in the third quarter of the game. He tossed some of his gear into the crowd at MetLife Stadium and tried to amp up the crowd as he cut across the end zone on his way back to the locker room. He also hit fans with the peace sign on his way out.

Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians told reporters after the game Brown was out.

"He is no longer a Buc. Alright, that’s the end of the story. Let’s talk about the guys that went out there and won the game," Arians said.

Tampa Bay took a chance on Brown in the middle of the 2020 season after he was suspended for eight games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. He was suspended for three games earlier this season because he submitted a fake coronavirus vaccination card.

The outburst could cost Brown over $1 million after missing out on incentives for hitting certain milestones this season. According to Spotrac, he needed eight more receptions, 55 more receiving yards and another receiving touchdown to hit three separate bonuses that would have earned him $333,000 each.