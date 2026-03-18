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Missing Persons

University of Alabama student James Gracey disappears in Barcelona after visiting friends studying abroad

James Gracey's phone was recovered during arrest of another individual as father flies to Spain to aid search

By Michael Ruiz Fox News
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A 20-year-old University of Alabama student from the Chicago area is missing from a spring break trip to visit friends studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, according to his family.

James "Jimmy" Gracey, of Elmhurst, Illinois, was last seen around 3 a.m. after visiting the waterfront Shoko restaurant and nightclub on March 17, his mother, Therese Gracey, wrote in a Facebook post.

"He was with friends, but they got separated at the end of the night," she added. "They’re all out looking for him."

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Jimmy Gracey has curly hair in the Shoko nightclub where he was last seen, wearing a white T-shirt and gold chain with a rhinestone cross

The last known photo of Jimmy Gracey shows him wearing a white T-shirt and gold chain adorned with a rhinestone cross. He was last seen around 3 a.m. at the Shoko nightclub in Barcelona. (Gracey family)

Police have recovered his phone during the arrest of another individual, said Noreen Heron, a family spokesperson.

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The younger Gracey never made it to the Airbnb at Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city, that he'd rented with friends, according to the family. He went to Spain to visit friends who are studying abroad during spring break.

Jimmy Gracey has curly brown hair as he smiles wearing a light blue Alabama golf shirt

Jimmy Gracey, a 20-year-old University of Alabama junior, has been reported missing during a spring break trip to Barcelona, Spain. He is originally from Elmhurst, Illinois. (Gracey family)

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"He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants (probably joggers)," his mother wrote. "He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross on it."

His father, Taras Gracey, has flown to Spain and is on the ground in Barcelona where he is in touch with Catalan police, Heron told Fox News Digital. And the family is in touch with State Department officials.

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Jimmy Gracey pictured wearing a brown jacket, gray joggers and white sneakers

Jimmy Gracey pictured earlier in his trip to Barcelona, Spain, where he vanished on March 17, according to family members. (Gracey family)

Local authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jimmy Gracey stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 175 pounds, according to a missing person flyer.

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A member of the Theta Chi fraternity in Tuscaloosa, her son was pictured at a Toys for Tots event in December that collected more than 300 items for children.

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Shoko has a view of the Mediterranean and is ranked among the top 10 nightclubs on the planet, according to its website. General admission can cost as little as 10 euros, with VIP tables costing hundreds or thousands.
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