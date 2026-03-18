University of Alabama student James Gracey disappears in Barcelona after visiting friends studying abroad

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 20-year-old University of Alabama student from the Chicago area is missing from a spring break trip to visit friends studying abroad in Barcelona, Spain, according to his family.

James "Jimmy" Gracey, of Elmhurst, Illinois, was last seen around 3 a.m. after visiting the waterfront Shoko restaurant and nightclub on March 17, his mother, Therese Gracey, wrote in a Facebook post.

"He was with friends, but they got separated at the end of the night," she added. "They’re all out looking for him."

SEND US A TIP HERE

Police have recovered his phone during the arrest of another individual, said Noreen Heron, a family spokesperson.

SIGN UP TO GET TRUE CRIME NEWSLETTER

The younger Gracey never made it to the Airbnb at Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city, that he'd rented with friends, according to the family. He went to Spain to visit friends who are studying abroad during spring break.

LISTEN TO THE NEW 'CRIME & JUSTICE WITH DONNA ROTUNNO' PODCAST

"He was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants (probably joggers)," his mother wrote. "He wears a gold chain with a rhinestone cross on it."

His father, Taras Gracey, has flown to Spain and is on the ground in Barcelona where he is in touch with Catalan police, Heron told Fox News Digital. And the family is in touch with State Department officials.

LIKE WHAT YOU'RE READING? FIND MORE ON THE TRUE CRIME HUB

Local authorities did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Jimmy Gracey stands at 6 feet, 1 inch tall and weighs around 175 pounds, according to a missing person flyer.

FOLLOW THE FOX TRUE CRIME TEAM ON X

A member of the Theta Chi fraternity in Tuscaloosa, her son was pictured at a Toys for Tots event in December that collected more than 300 items for children.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Shoko has a view of the Mediterranean and is ranked among the top 10 nightclubs on the planet, according to its website. General admission can cost as little as 10 euros, with VIP tables costing hundreds or thousands.