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New York City

NYPD officer assigned to Mayor Mamdani’s security suspended after off-duty shooting

The officer has not been arrested or charged with a crime

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
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A New York City Police Department officer assigned to security at Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence and City Hall has been suspended after officials said he shot a man in the head while off duty.

The shooting occurred Monday at around 9 p.m. in the Bronx after the officer interacted with several men regarding a stolen car, according to the NYPD.

The officer, who has not been publicly identified, has not been arrested or charged with a crime as of Thursday morning, police said. He has been suspended without pay.

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Zohran Mamdani speaking at a news conference in Morningside Heights.

A New York City Police Department officer who works security at Mayor Zohran Mamdani's residence was suspended after he shot a man while off duty. (Yuki Iwamura/AP Photo)

A spokesperson for the NYPD told The Associated Press that the department’s Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the NYPD.

The victim, identified only as a 30-year-old man, was hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said. 

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A police officers NYPD badge

The shooting happened in the Bronx on Monday at around 9 p.m. (Susan Watts/New York Daily News/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Mamdani's office did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

The city’s official mayoral residence is a stately home known as Gracie Mansion located in the Yorkville neighborhood of Manhattan.

A manager of a bar across the street from where the shooting occurred said one of the business’s windows was struck and cracked by gunfire. 

NYPD tape

The NYPD's Force Investigation Division is investigating the shooting. (Fox News)

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Nobody inside the establishment was harmed in the shooting.

"Imagine if someone was sitting in that window at that time," the bar's manager, Ada Gomez, told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
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