Former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent under FBI investigation and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Former counterterrorism chief Joe Kent under FBI investigation

2. University of Alabama student James Gracey disappears in Barcelona

3. Trump warns the US will ‘blow up the entirety’ of major Iran gas field

MAJOR HEADLINES

IMMIGRATION CLASH — Judge orders deportation of NYC council staffer following arrest, Mamdani fires back. Continue reading …

CRIMINAL CHARGES — Joseph Duggar arrested for allegedly molesting child after victim's dad confronted him. Continue reading …

PARTY PATROL — Spring break party scenes turn ugly as cops ramp up public shaming campaign. Continue reading …

VOYAGE TO NOWHERE — Cruise line cancels planned sailings, upending vacations. Continue reading …

CASINO CRISIS — Another Vegas poker room shutters as Strip visitation crashes to 2000s levels. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

DEM DISARRAY — Fetterman suggests his party has no leader, other than Trump Derangement Syndrome. Continue reading …

'CRYSTAL CLEAR' — Top Trump DOJ officials brief House Oversight Committee on Epstein file release. Continue reading …

'ON THE NEXT PLANE' — House passes bill to deport welfare fraudsters as Democrats cry foul over due process. Continue reading …

HILL BATTLE — Senate GOP block Dems’ latest push to rein in Trump’s Iran war powers. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

DIVIDED NATION — New poll finds Americans likely to see each other as ‘morally bad’ — but expert says strong families can help. Continue reading …

'HEART-BREAKING' — Newsom, CA Dems 'processing' Cesar Chavez abuse claims after bombshell report. Continue reading …

CELEBRITY CLASH — Hollywood actress blasts President Trump for wanting to 'erase' diversity and inclusion. Continue reading …

LEANING LEFT — MS NOW embraces liberal identity as network sheds straight news shows. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT — Israel is America’s best ally — we must reject the evil of antisemitism. Continue reading …

SEN. JOHN KENNEDY — Democrats are gambling with our lives by not funding DHS. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

BRAIN BOOST — One daily habit may help you fight stress and think more clearly. Continue reading …

GRIDIRON GOODBYE — NFL star linebacker Logan Wilson retires at 29. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on tipping turmoil and burger buzz. Take the quiz here …

SIP SHIFT — Bars turn to 'tiny' cocktails as Americans trim drinking. Continue reading …

BALANCING ACT — Grocery store workers and shoppers get an unusual treat. See video ...

WATCH

STEPHEN MILLER — The Iranian regime is being rendered impotent. See video …

GEN. JACK KEANE — Execution of Operation Epic Fury has been nothing less than superb. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as lawmakers clash over a voting bill that would tighten citizenship verification and ID requirements, with debate intensifying over its path forward. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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