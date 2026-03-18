Hero police officers storm inferno to save 5 passengers from fireball crash

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Four Michigan police officers were injured Wednesday while heroically saving five people trapped inside a car that crashed into a tractor-trailer and burst into flames in Michigan.

The crash happened just after noon near an intersection in Canton Township, a suburban area between Detroit and Ann Arbor, in southeast Michigan.

Police officers rushed to the scene, rescuing five people through flames and thick, black smoke.

Four officers and five victims were taken to the hospital.

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Their injuries vary from minor to critical, according to the Canton Township Police Department.

Traffic lights hanging above the intersection were also damaged by the flames, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 Detroit.

Cameron Martin, an eyewitness, told the outlet he heard a series of loud "booms," and ran outside to find 30-foot flames coming from the tractor-trailer.

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"Everyone was freaking out because it [happened] right in the middle of two gas stations," Martin said. "There were police officers running on both sides saying, ‘hey, you guys need to stop pumping gas right now. You guys need to evacuate.’"

He added that half a dozen ambulances responded to the scene, along with five trucks.

"Everybody was losing their minds," Martin said. "It was just a lot of chaos."

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It is unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.