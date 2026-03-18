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Michigan

Hero police officers storm inferno to save 5 passengers from fireball crash

Witnesses described 30-foot flames as 4 Michigan officers injured in incident involving car, tractor-trailer truck

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
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Officers save 5 trapped passengers in Michigan fireball crash Video

Officers save 5 trapped passengers in Michigan fireball crash

Police officers saved five passengers after a car crashed into a tractor-trailer in Canton Township, Michigan, and burst into flames on Wednesday. (Gregory and Fox 2)

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Four Michigan police officers were injured Wednesday while heroically saving five people trapped inside a car that crashed into a tractor-trailer and burst into flames in Michigan.

The crash happened just after noon near an intersection in Canton Township, a suburban area between Detroit and Ann Arbor, in southeast Michigan.

Police officers rushed to the scene, rescuing five people through flames and thick, black smoke.

Four officers and five victims were taken to the hospital.

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Crash scene

Bright orange flames were seen through black smoke following the crash. (WJBK viewer Gregory)

Their injuries vary from minor to critical, according to the Canton Township Police Department.

Traffic lights hanging above the intersection were also damaged by the flames, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 Detroit.

Cameron Martin, an eyewitness, told the outlet he heard a series of loud "booms," and ran outside to find 30-foot flames coming from the tractor-trailer.

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Damaged tractor-trailer

The tractor-trailer was seen with a large dent on its side, with the front cab charred from the fire. (WJBK)

"Everyone was freaking out because it [happened] right in the middle of two gas stations," Martin said. "There were police officers running on both sides saying, ‘hey, you guys need to stop pumping gas right now. You guys need to evacuate.’"

He added that half a dozen ambulances responded to the scene, along with five trucks.

Fire truck at scene

Fire trucks were seen near the wreckage, which closed down traffic for hours. (WJBK)

"Everybody was losing their minds," Martin said. "It was just a lot of chaos."

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It is unclear what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
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