FBI rescues missing teen from Florida hotel after month-long hunt for accused kidnapper

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EXCLUSIVE: A 16-year-old girl who had been missing for roughly one month has been safely recovered following a multi-state investigation that led to the arrest of an accused repeat kidnapper, the FBI told Fox News Digital on Tuesday.

The victim was reportedly found in a hotel room last Friday near Jacksonville, Florida, after she was reported missing from Ohio on Feb. 16.

Investigators identified the suspect as a Tennessee man named Negron, whose charges are currently pending. Agents also determined that Negron had been linked to a separate potential kidnapping in 2024, when he allegedly transported a 17-year-old Texas girl for sexual activity.

The agency reported Friday's arrest as its second successful takedown of an alleged child sexual abuser in just one week.

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FBI Director Kash Patel praised the operation, which was coordinated between multiple field offices, along with local police and the elite Hostage Rescue Team. He added that protecting children from violent criminals is a top priority and that the teams "no doubt saved lives."

"This case is the best of the FBI working with our great local partners: Acting quickly, using elite technology capabilities, and deploying the best of the best tactical units to find the alleged kidnapper and very likely save a young girl’s life," Patel said in a statement.

"Protecting kids against violent criminals has been a top priority of this FBI from the start, and day after day our teams continue to get it done all across this country. Our Cincinnati, Nashville, and Jacksonville field offices working with local partners – as well as our incredible Hostage Rescue Team – all did outstanding work in this case and no doubt saved lives."

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Federal officials said the girl, from Colerain Township, Ohio, was found after investigators identified and tracked down Negron.

While last Friday's search warrant at Negron’s Tennessee home revealed that the suspect had already fled, law enforcement was able to track his whereabouts and vehicle later that morning to Palatka, Florida.

Negron was subsequently arrested, and the girl was reportedly found safe in a nearby hotel room.

Charges against Negron are currently pending. Digital evidence remains under review, though no child sexual abuse material has been identified at this time, federal officials said.

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During the investigation, agents also discovered that Negron had been linked to a 2024 incident involving a 17-year-old from Texas.

At that time, he was allegedly involved in two prior barricade incidents with local law enforcement. He is also accused of making threatening statements toward officers, and a shotgun was found in his residence.

The rest of Negron’s criminal history includes local misdemeanor charges of theft, trespassing, criminal mischief and marijuana possession, the FBI said.

The local district attorney did not press charges at the time of the 2024 incident.

The FBI said it met with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio on Tuesday to discuss potential federal charges related to the alleged transportation of a minor for sexual activity tied to the 16-year-old victim.

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Following his arrest in Jacksonville, Negron was put in transit back to Tennessee.

The FBI emphasized that this is the second time in just one week that field offices have coordinated seamlessly to take down alleged child sexual abusers.

The previous case, which saved a 13-year-old child and a 7-month-old baby, involved coordination between the Buffalo and Charlotte field offices.