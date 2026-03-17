Mullin faces Democrat grilling in first hurdle to lead DHS and more top headlines

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Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Mullin faces Democrat grilling in first hurdle to lead DHS

2. Senate GOP dig in for weeks-long floor takeover to force election vote

3. Iranian leader who targeted US officials, including Trump, killed in strike

MAJOR HEADLINES

IRAN'S 'EVIL' REGIME — White House hits back at resignation letter of top counterterrorism official. Continue reading …

SECURITY MELTDOWN — Major airport sees over 50% TSA callouts as unpaid officers abandon posts. Continue reading …

MOUNTAIN MAYHEM — Teen's spring break ski trip turns into nightmare after accident. Continue reading …

MEDICAL OVERREACH — Family's fight to save father ends in tragedy after hospital withdrew care unlawfully. Continue reading …

MASSIVE UPSET — Venezuela surprises Team USA in thrilling World Baseball Classic final victory. Continue reading …

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POLITICS

PARTY FRACTURES — Lone GOP senator defects, joins Dems to block Trump voter ID bill. Continue reading …

BUREAU SHIFT — Kash Patel to highlight FBI reforms he says 'Americans may have never read about' during threat hearing. Continue reading …

PRIMARY PERIL — Trump warns he won't endorse lawmakers who oppose SAVE America Act voter ID bill. Continue reading …

RADICAL VICTORY — Far-left influencer indicted on federal charges wins House primary in safe blue seat. Continue reading …

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MEDIA

GOLDEN STATE EXPOSED — Conservative investigator who revealed Minnesota fraud allegations claims CA scam. Continue reading …

BOLD STATEMENT — Carville predicts Trump will leave office out of frustration after midterms. Continue reading …

CONTROVERSAL MOVE — Ex-Rolling Stone editor swept up in disgraced ABC producer's child porn scandal joins New York Times. Continue reading …

HERO'S DOWNFALL — Cesar Chavez birthday celebrations canceled by unions after abuse allegations surface. Continue reading …

OPINION

REP. CARLOS GIMÉNEZ — The sound of freedom: Cuba’s regime is running out of time — now the US must act. Continue reading …

LIORA REZ — Antisemitic tropes masquerade as criticism of Israel. Continue reading …

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IN OTHER NEWS

HOPE RESTORED — Mom with no symptoms had stage 4 colorectal cancer — and a rare surgery saved her life. Continue reading …

SECURITY MELTDOWN — Flight passengers warned things could get worse amid DHS shutdown. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ — Test yourself on tipping turmoil and burger buzz. Take the quiz here …

DREAM DIET — Can't sleep? 5 foods that may help you get better rest tonight. Continue reading …

HELLO GOODBYE — Etiquette expert renders a verdict on the 'Irish exit.' See video ...

WATCH

DAN BONGINO — Joe Kent was wrong in saying Iran was not an imminent threat. See video …

SEN. JOHN THUNE — Democrats are holding government agencies hostage. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in as rising tensions with Iran spotlight growing threats from sleeper cells, lone actors, and evolving drone capabilities at home. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













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