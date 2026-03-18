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Border security

Mexican man attempts to cross illegally into US via underside of bridge

Incident near an overpass creates safety risks for both the individual and drivers below in the Texas Southern Border

Mitch Picasso By Mitch Picasso Fox News
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Migrant arrested after climbing under El Paso bridge Video

Migrant arrested after climbing under El Paso bridge

An illegal immigrant was arrested after climbing beneath an El Paso, Texas, overpass near the border in video released Tuesday. (Credit: @cbpportdirelpaso/Instagram)

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A Mexican national was arrested after climbing beneath a busy El Paso overpass near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to video released Tuesday.

The incident happened near Loop 375, close to the border wall in the Bridge of the Americas area. The man maneuvered himself beneath the bridge, moving along support beams above active traffic.

Authorities responded and arrested the individual, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

23 ARRESTED IN FAILED PANGA ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT SMUGGLING PLOT OFF CALIFORNIA COAST

Illegal immigrant climbing under an overpass.

A man was arrested after moving beneath an El Paso overpass near the U.S.-Mexico border, prompting a swift response from authorities. (@cbpportdirelpaso/Instagram)

The Bridge of the Americas is a high-traffic crossing point for both vehicles and pedestrians near the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s not the first time migrants have used this tactic in the area. In November 2025, two individuals climbed beneath the same overpass, navigating between concrete support beams using wooden planks, according to a local outlet.

BORDER ON THE BRINK AS CARTEL DRONES FORCE US TO ACT AFTER YEARS OF PARALYSIS

Mugshot of an arrested illegal immigrant.

Authorities stopped a migrant attempting a dangerous crossing beneath the Bridge of the Americas overpass. (@cbpportdirelpaso/Instagram)

The latest incident highlights ongoing public safety concerns for both migrants and drivers, as some attempt increasingly risky methods to enter the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Instagram that agents remain vigilant as illegal crossing tactics evolve.

BORDER AIRSPACE BREACHED: CARTEL DRONES TEST US DEFENSES AND RAISE NEW FEARS

Streetview of the Bridge of the Americas overpass.

Law enforcement intervened after a man navigated the underside of a high-traffic border overpass. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

"CBP Officers remain vigilant in the face of evolving and dangerous attempts to enter the United States unlawfully. Strong borders are the foundation of National Security," the agency said.

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Mitch Picasso is a Fox News digital production assistant. You can reach him at @mitch_picasso on Twitter.
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