Mexican man attempts to cross illegally into US via underside of bridge

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A Mexican national was arrested after climbing beneath a busy El Paso overpass near the U.S.-Mexico border, according to video released Tuesday.

The incident happened near Loop 375, close to the border wall in the Bridge of the Americas area. The man maneuvered himself beneath the bridge, moving along support beams above active traffic.

Authorities responded and arrested the individual, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

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The Bridge of the Americas is a high-traffic crossing point for both vehicles and pedestrians near the U.S.-Mexico border.

It’s not the first time migrants have used this tactic in the area. In November 2025, two individuals climbed beneath the same overpass, navigating between concrete support beams using wooden planks, according to a local outlet.

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The latest incident highlights ongoing public safety concerns for both migrants and drivers, as some attempt increasingly risky methods to enter the U.S.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said on Instagram that agents remain vigilant as illegal crossing tactics evolve.

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"CBP Officers remain vigilant in the face of evolving and dangerous attempts to enter the United States unlawfully. Strong borders are the foundation of National Security," the agency said.