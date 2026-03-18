Party chaos caught on camera as police push new tactic to scare spring breakers

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Authorities in the Florida Panhandle are taking spring break by storm by sharing viral bodycam video in an effort to crack down on rowdy college students allegedly breaking the law.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), which has jurisdiction over hotspot Panama City, has launched a social media campaign looking to deter college students from engaging in unlawful behavior by promoting arrests online.

"We appreciate visitors that respect our community and laws, but will not tolerate disorder in illegal activity," Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said in a video posted to Facebook.

The department is sharing clips of recent incidents stemming from spring break chaos, earning hundreds of thousands of views as officials throughout the Sunshine State grapple with another year of college students descending on their city’s beaches.

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In the fourteenth episode of "Busted in the Panhandle," BCSO takes viewers along for the ride as they break up multiple house parties and street racing events tied to spring break.

A portion of the video shows a chaotic scene outside a residential home in which a college-aged man is covered in blood while claiming he was "jumped," as authorities respond to a call regarding a house party disturbance on Feb. 28.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, authorities arrived on the scene to find Steven Claghorn "with blood on his face and shirt attempting to enter a vehicle," while a woman identified as "Ava" was yelling at him.

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Upon speaking to several witnesses, deputies learned Claghorn had broken up with Ava "on her birthday" during a party at the house, resulting in a fight between the pair.

The altercation allegedly turned physical when Claghorn raised his fist and attempted to swing at Ava, but was blocked by the group, according to the incident report.

After officers arrived, the situation quickly escalated after Ava appeared to shove a female police officer, causing her to be taken into custody.

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"Don’t handle her like that," Claghorn, who appears to be intoxicated, tells the officer. "I don’t care about the job title. Don’t handle her like that."

Ava can be heard hysterically screaming as she is handcuffed and placed in the back of a police car after being arrested on charges of willfully and knowingly obstructing or opposing a law enforcement officer.

Claghorn was subsequently arrested on charges of assault and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence, according to police.

Another clip shows officers breaking up a house party hosted by students at the start of spring break on March 8.

Approximately a dozen students, dressed in party clothes and bathing suits, can be seen filing out of the home as officers try to determine who is in charge of the party.

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At one point, the students are lined up along the wall and questioned as to who is currently staying at the house.

"We live in a city where people come in for vacation and have a good time, but at no point does that mean that we're going to be okay with people coming into our county or our city and breaking our rules and our laws," an officer can be heard telling the group. "Does that makes sense?"

In another clip, authorities take an individual into custody for allegedly street racing with a pair of vehicles on Feb. 28.

According to an incident report obtained by Fox News Digital, an officer witnessed two vehicles engaged in an apparent street racing match in which the leading vehicle was observed reaching speeds of 107 mph.

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Bodycam video shows officers taking the driver into custody.

"I’m under arrest?" The driver can be heard asking.

"Yeah, 107 [mph] in a 45 [mph zone]," the officer replies as he places handcuffs on the individual.

The driver, identified as Rodney Jackson, was subsequently arrested and charged with racing on the roadway and super speeder – speed over 100 mph.

In response to the Spring Break chaos, authorities have banned alcohol on Panama City Beach for the month of March and bars must close by 2 a.m. Additionally, BCSO has implemented a nighttime curfew for minors and vacation rentals are barred from renting to anyone under 21 years of age.

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In nearby Volusia County, officials made 133 spring break-related arrests over the weekend.

"If you plan on engaging in this type of activity, I'd recommend you find somewhere else to go," Ford said. "We encourage parents of minors considering coming to Panama City Beach to make them aware of these rules to avoid significant expense and legal consequences."