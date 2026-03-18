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Sex Crimes

Ex-principal sidelined over Charlie Kirk controversy now headed to prison in illicit image case

Jeremy Williams was already on leave from Oregon school over remarks about slain conservative activist when arrest came

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
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A former Oregon high school principal who had already been sidelined over controversial comments about slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk is now headed to prison in a child sex abuse images case.

Jeremy P. Williams, 50, of Longview, Washington, was sentenced Feb. 23 to 61 months behind bars after pleading guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. 

Williams will also have to register as a sex offender and serve three years of supervision after his release, prosecutors said.

Williams was leading Rainier Junior/Senior High School since 2022. The Rainier School District serves fewer than 800 students, according to state data.

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Former principal Jeremy P. Williams poses for a photo, holding up a peace sign.

Jeremy P. Williams is seen on campus in a file photo, gesturing toward the camera. (Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Facebook)

His legal troubles came to light after social media platforms flagged accounts tied to him for sharing files that matched known child sexual abuse material — a digital fingerprinting process known as hash matching. That alert kicked off an investigation, and detectives later searched his home, seizing phones, computers and other devices.

Before his arrest, school officials were already responding to concerns about Williams’ conduct.

In a message to families, Superintendent Chad Holloway said the district was aware of "concerns… following a recent comment by an employee… regarding Charlie Kirk," calling the activist’s killing "deeply unsettling" and acknowledging the impact on students and staff.

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Charlie Kirk speaks to the audience just before he was shot

Charlie Kirk speaks before he is assassinated during Turning Point's visit to Utah Valley University in Orem, Utah on September 10, 2025. (Tess Crowley/The Deseret News via AP)

Following those concerns, Williams was placed on paid administrative leave.

Days later, Holloway sent another letter to the community describing "very disturbing" developments after learning of Williams’ arrest on charges involving depictions of minors in sexually explicit conduct.

Former principal Jeremy P. Williams stands with arms crossed.

Former school principal Jeremy P. Williams is seen inside a school building in this undated file photo. (Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Facebook)

He emphasized that the district was working closely with law enforcement and taking steps to support students, including making counselors available and allowing early dismissal for families who felt it was needed.

"The safety of our students is our highest priority," Holloway wrote.

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Former principal Jeremy P. Williams looks at the camera.

Jeremy P. Williams appears at the school in this file photo from his tenure as principal. (Rainier Jr./Sr. High School Facebook)

He stressed that investigators did not believe any students in the district were involved and said the district was fully cooperating with law enforcement.

Authorities have echoed that point, saying there’s no indication Williams possessed images of students from the school.

Williams was arrested in September 2025 and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail.

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Former principal Jeremy P. Williams shown on a screen during a court appearance.

Former principal Jeremy P. Williams appears via Webex during a court hearing related to the child sex image case. (KPTV)

The case itself unfolded largely behind the scenes until sentencing, where Williams reportedly offered only a barely audible apology, according to the Daily Chronicle in Longview. The outlet also reported that he had previously boasted about winning awards for his erotic fiction.

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Judge Thad Scudder handed down the sentence, which also includes $3,000 in court fees.

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The case has sparked reaction online, including from former NCAA swimmer and women’s sports advocate Riley Gaines, who wrote on X: "It’s always either 1) a teacher 2) a health care worker 3) a government employee. Deeply concerning."

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Actor Kevin Sorbo also weighed in, writing, "I don’t think Charlie was the bad person in this story."

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Fox News Digital reached out to the school district for comment but did not immediately receive a response. 

Stepheny Price covers crime, including missing persons, homicides and migrant crime. Send story tips to stepheny.price@fox.com.

Stepheny Price is a Writer at Fox News with a focus on West Coast and Midwest news, missing persons, national and international crime stories, homicide cases, and border security.
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