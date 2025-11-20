Biden's DOJ subpoenaed top Republican's phone records and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News' morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Biden's DOJ subpoenaed Jim Jordan's phone records for more than two years

2. AOC sounds off on Trump-Mamdani meeting at White House

3. CDC makes reversal on vaccines and autism after years of debate

MAJOR HEADLINES

CRISIS RESPONSE – Three bodies in three days — serial killer speculation grips community. Continue reading …

BAD BLOOD – Cheerleader’s cruise ship death unravels amid bitter family strife and questions at sea. Continue reading …

NEW MAN – Jelly Roll debuts clean-shaven look after major weight loss and Grammy nominations. Continue reading …

SHATTERED BONDS – Cheerleader’s cruise ship death unravels amid bitter family strife and questions at sea. Continue reading …

FEE TO FLY – TSA may begin charging travelers using alternative ID verification at airports. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

PENALTY REVOLT – Illegal immigrants hit with up to $1.8M bill sue government over 'ruinous' penalties. Continue reading …

PAPERS PLEASE – Maryland court showdown leaves Kilmar Abrego Garcia's fate hanging in balance. Continue reading …

FAMILY FINANCING – Seattle mayor-elect says she no longer needs parents' money with new mayor's salary. Continue reading …

TRIPLE STRIKE – DOJ sues Newsom over California measure giving illegals college tuition benefits. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

‘HUGE PROBLEM’ – Psaki slams White House for allowing 'sycophants' questions during press briefings. Continue reading …

CAMPUS RADICALS – Top teachers union in hot water after unearthed training docs reveal radical plan. Continue reading …

NOT MY SCENE – Actor blasts Hollywood’s new rules, says it’s tougher than ever to find work. Continue reading …

FIGHT FOR JUSTICE – Conservative activist punched in face files lawsuit after Manhattan DA admits error. Continue reading …

OPINION

MIKE PENCE – No place for antisemitism in America today, tomorrow or ever. Continue reading …

KYRSTEN SINEMA & GARRET GRAVES – We're on opposite sides of the aisle. But we know America must win the AI race, or else. Continue reading …



--

IN OTHER NEWS

ROYAL SHIELD – Ex-Prince Andrew fighting 'tooth and nail' to keep daughters protected from royal fallout. Continue reading …

FIGHT BACK – Rising phone thefts in top destination push gym to promote ‘escape’ retreat abroad. Continue reading …

DIGITAL'S NEWS QUIZ – Whose money did this Democrat allegedly steal? When did this ex-Olympian vanish? Take the quiz here …

UNSHAKABLE DEFENSE – Texans upset Bills to shake up AFC playoff picture. Continue reading …

WHEEL HONOR – Truck driver hauls Capitol Christmas Tree across the country. See video …

WATCH

SAGE STEELE – Dems don't know how to handle adversity. See video …

CHARLES PAYNE – The Fed deliberately tries to kneecap the economy. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for how the Declaration of Independence’s most famous words continue to challenge and inspire 250 years later. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We'll see you in your inbox first thing Monday.