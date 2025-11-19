Expand / Collapse search
State Department proposing cutting research ties with dozens of universities over DEI hiring practices: report

38 universities could be suspended from federal research program starting January 2026

By Rachel del Guidice Fox News
How universities are putting ‘lipstick on a pig’ by hiding DEI programs, according to expert Video

How universities are putting ‘lipstick on a pig’ by hiding DEI programs, according to expert

Fox News Digital spoke to Defending Education President Nicole Neily about schools across the country continuing to hide their DEI efforts from federal scrutiny and what her group is doing about it.

The State Department is reportedly proposing to suspend 38 universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford, from a federal research collaboration program because of their continued involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

According to a Nov. 17 memo first reported by The Guardian, the department is reviewing schools that "openly engage in DEI hiring practices" or maintain DEI-related goals for candidates. Institutions that fall into that category could be cut from the Diplomacy Lab program beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Top schools reportedly that could be suspended include Stanford University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University and the University of Southern California, according to The Guardian.

TOP MEDICAL SCHOOL MOVED DEI OFFICE TO SECRET LOCATION AS IT TRIES TO 'EVADE ACCOUNTABILITY': LEGAL GROUP 

Yale University flag

The State Department is reportedly preparing to suspend 38 universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford, from a federal research partnership program because of their continued involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Other universities that could face suspension include American University, George Washington University, Syracuse University and several University of California campuses, The Guardian reported.

If suspensions move forward, their program slots would be reallocated to institutions such as Liberty University, Brigham Young University, and several universities in Missouri and Texas.

Created in 2013, the Diplomacy Lab is described as "a public-private partnership between the Department of State and more than sixty U.S. academic institutions, including community colleges, public and private universities, and minority-serving institutions. Through the Diplomacy Lab partnership, academic teams conduct research around various Department-identified topics in priority policy areas," according to the program’s webpage.

GEORGE MASON UNIVERSITY VIOLATED TILE VI WITH 'UNLAWFUL DEI POLICIES,' EDUCATION DEPARTMENT SAYS

State Department building

Created in 2013, the Diplomacy Lab is described as "a public-private partnership between the Department of State and more than sixty U.S. academic institutions, including community colleges, public and private universities, and minority-serving institutions." (Nathan Posner/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Since his inauguration in January, President Donald Trump has targeted DEI within the federal government and warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they continue to implement DEI programs. 

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the State Department said that the "Trump Administration is very clear about its stance on DEI. The State Department is reviewing all programs to ensure that they are in line with the President’s agenda."

Fox News Digital reached out to Stanford University, Yale University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, University of Southern California, American University, George Washington University, Syracuse University and University of California for comment. 

President Donald Trump

Since his inauguration in January, President Donald Trump has targeted DEI within the federal government and warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they continue to implement DEI programs.  (Aaron Schwartz/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Rachel del Guidice is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to rachel.delguidice@fox.com.

