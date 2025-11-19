State Department proposing cutting research ties with dozens of universities over DEI hiring practices: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The State Department is reportedly proposing to suspend 38 universities, including Harvard, Yale, and Stanford, from a federal research collaboration program because of their continued involvement in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

According to a Nov. 17 memo first reported by The Guardian, the department is reviewing schools that "openly engage in DEI hiring practices" or maintain DEI-related goals for candidates. Institutions that fall into that category could be cut from the Diplomacy Lab program beginning Jan. 1, 2026.

Top schools reportedly that could be suspended include Stanford University, Yale University, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University and the University of Southern California, according to The Guardian.

Other universities that could face suspension include American University, George Washington University, Syracuse University and several University of California campuses, The Guardian reported.

If suspensions move forward, their program slots would be reallocated to institutions such as Liberty University, Brigham Young University, and several universities in Missouri and Texas.

Created in 2013, the Diplomacy Lab is described as "a public-private partnership between the Department of State and more than sixty U.S. academic institutions, including community colleges, public and private universities, and minority-serving institutions. Through the Diplomacy Lab partnership, academic teams conduct research around various Department-identified topics in priority policy areas," according to the program’s webpage .

Since his inauguration in January, President Donald Trump has targeted DEI within the federal government and warned universities that they could lose federal funding if they continue to implement DEI programs.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a spokesperson for the State Department said that the "Trump Administration is very clear about its stance on DEI. The State Department is reviewing all programs to ensure that they are in line with the President’s agenda."

Fox News Digital reached out to Stanford University, Yale University, Harvard University, Johns Hopkins University, Duke University, University of Southern California, American University, George Washington University, Syracuse University and University of California for comment.

