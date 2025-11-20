White House press corps becoming 'Kremlin-esque,' former press sec Jen Psaki claims

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former White House press secretary Jen Psaki accused the Trump administration of forming a "Kremlin-esque" press corps full of "sycophants" during briefings.

Psaki, who served as press secretary under the Biden administration, discussed her time behind the podium with journalist Katie Couric on Wednesday, contrasting her experience with that of the current administration. The MS NOW host argued that more recently the White House has been "re-shaping" the people in the press pool.

"More and more of the questions in there are by sycophants — by people who are not asking about news that the American people care about," Psaki said, accusing those reporters of pushing conspiracy theories in their questions.

She continued, "They are getting a lot of the questions. There are some of the people who are in the press pools. This means that reporters who are there to cover MBS [Mohammed bin Salman] being at the White House or to cover [Volodymyr] Zelenskyy being at the White House or to ask these questions that Mary Bruce fortunately asked yesterday, there are fewer of them. You don't know that and see that unless you've lived there, but that's a huge, huge problem because it's becoming more of a Kremlin-esque press corps."

Couric agreed, saying that the Trump administration has invited "right-wing media outlets" into the press corps. Psaki continued to compare the situation to media in Russia, suggesting that is what the administration wanted.

"It does remind me so much when I was at the State Department and I traveled with John Kerry," Psaki said. "You'd have like the Kremlin press corps. I mean they were the 'press corps' from 'media,' I'm putting that in quotes. But they literally reported to the Kremlin, following the foreign secretary around and foreign minister around. That's what I think maybe they want."

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment but did not immediately receive a response.

The Trump administration made several changes to the press pool and reporter access since President Donald Trump took office in January. In February, the White House allowed nontraditional media sites to apply for briefing room access.

Last month, the White House also announced that reporters would no longer be authorized to freely access certain staff offices without an appointment. The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the decision.

Current White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt defended the change on "Pod Force One" Wednesday, saying some reporters were caught listening in on private conversations.

"We felt it became very inappropriate for reporters to be loitering around sensitive information in our offices," Leavitt said. "And we did unfortunately catch some unruly reporters recording us without our permission, listening in on conversations, eavesdropping."