Ex-Prince Andrew fighting 'tooth and nail' to keep daughters protected from royal fallout: expert

Royal experts are convinced that ex-Prince Andrew did not surrender his titles out of duty — he did it for his daughters.

"He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family," said Chard. "He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals. As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge."

"They will also be free from his muddy waters," she added.

Chard’s claims came after the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Andrew agreed to give up his titles as long as both women retain the title of princess and remain in the line of succession to the throne.

The sisters would be allowed to accept new royal roles, and Beatrice would remain one of seven Counsellors of State, who are entitled to stand in for the king if he cannot complete his official duties "due to temporary illness or absence abroad."

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

On Oct. 30, King Charles III stripped his disgraced brother of his royal titles. He also evicted him from Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over the former Duke of York’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew shared the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She can no longer use the title Duchess of York and must now find a new home.

Chard called the secret detail a "negotiation tactic" from the king.

"Despite Andrew and Sarah’s misfortune, Beatrice and Eugenie have maintained their royal titles and standing," she said. "King Charles loves and values his nieces and is eager to protect them from further upset. It’s a win-win situation for all, and most certainly a relief for Andrew and Sarah. It alleviates their concerns about their daughters’ future roles within the royal family."

People magazine pointed out that the sisters have been keeping busy carrying out royal engagements. On Nov. 7, Beatrice joined her uncle Prince Edward at an event for Outward Bound, a charity that exposes children of all backgrounds to nature and outdoor activities. Beatrice, 37, was named the new deputy patron of the organization.

Then on Nov. 11, Eugenie mentored peers at an event that was part of The King’s Foundation’s 35th-anniversary commemorations, the outlet reported.

"Andrew has always been extremely protective toward Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "When there was an alleged risk against them if he did not leave Royal Lodge, it played seriously on his mind."

"The future of the princesses was reportedly the ‘red line’ for Andrew," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich also claimed to Fox News Digital.

"He remains highly protective of his daughters, which eventually resulted in his surrender of titles and property rights. ... Beatrice and Eugenie were, no doubt, both concerned about their own future lives, not wanting to be at risk if he failed to cooperate."

Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles in accordance with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917, People magazine reported. Since they are the daughters of a son of a sovereign, they will continue to have the styling of Her Royal Highness.

"The scandal surrounding their father could have impacted their reputation and future within the royal family," said Chard. "King Charles and Prince William have both shown support for the princesses, ensuring they can continue their charitable work without being overshadowed by their father’s actions. They will continue to play an important, helpful role in public life."

"Their royal name and titles help their work," Chard continued. "They are proud of their service, supporting their charities and carrying out good work, helping the royal family. King Charles loves and values the girls and also wants the best for them. He will do his best for Andrew’s daughters."

Ongoing pressure has loomed over the palace to punish the 65-year-old over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed attention on sexual abuse allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Her posthumous memoir was published last month.

Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions in 2001 when she was a teenager after Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her. While Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations and said he has no memory of meeting her, newly unearthed emails obtained by The Telegraph and Sky News appeared to cast doubt on his denials.

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. He was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide. That year, Andrew stepped back as a senior royal after a disastrous televised interview in which he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Giuffre died in April. She was 41.

Andrew is expected to move to a property on the king’s Sandringham estate and receive private financial support from his brother.

Chard warned that the sisters must prioritize duty above all, now more than ever.

"Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will need to be careful and keep their distance from their parents to a degree to protect their credibility," she said. "And Andrew and Sarah adore their children. They want the best for them."

"It’s been said Sarah is very angry with Andrew," Chard added. "This is understandable as everyone’s stress levels will be at an all-time high. But Andrew is relieved and will play ball. It means he loses his status, but at least he will have some relief knowing his girls will be OK."