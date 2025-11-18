Expand / Collapse search
Prince Andrew

Ex-Prince Andrew fighting 'tooth and nail' to keep daughters protected from royal fallout: expert

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will keep their royal titles and roles despite their father's Epstein scandal

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich breaks down the royal family drama on Fox & Friends Weekend.

Royal experts are convinced that ex-Prince Andrew did not surrender his titles out of duty — he did it for his daughters.

"He clung on to his last snippet of status for as long as possible, but what he was not going to do was allow his daughters, whom he is so protective of, to be stripped of their titles and royal life," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital.

"Andrew has always pushed his daughters’ status within the royal family," said Chard. "He was furious when his daughters lost their security protection in 2011 because they were not senior working royals. As such, he will fight tooth and nail to keep his daughters protected. Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie’s titles will not be withdrawn with Andrew’s agreement to relinquish his titles and move out of Royal Lodge."

PRINCE ANDREW GIVES UP ROYAL TITLE WITH KING CHARLES' SUPPORT

Prince Andrew looking stern in a dark suit and blue tie standing next to his daughters and brother Prince Edward

From left: Ex-Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward attend a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"They will also be free from his muddy waters," she added.

Chard’s claims came after the U.K.’s Daily Mail reported that Andrew agreed to give up his titles as long as both women retain the title of princess and remain in the line of succession to the throne.

Princes Beatrice and Princess Eugenie wearing matching black attire.

Princess Beatrice (left) and Princess Eugenie (right) still hold their royal titles and positions. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

The sisters would be allowed to accept new royal roles, and Beatrice would remain one of seven Counsellors of State, who are entitled to stand in for the king if he cannot complete his official duties "due to temporary illness or absence abroad."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW STRIPPED OF TITLES, EVICTED FROM ROYAL LODGE

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment.

On Oct. 30, King Charles III stripped his disgraced brother of his royal titles. He also evicted him from Royal Lodge after weeks of pressure to act over the former Duke of York’s friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge are seen in Windsor Great Park on Oct.25, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Andrew shared the 30-room mansion near Windsor Castle with his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson. She can no longer use the title Duchess of York and must now find a new home.

Sarah Ferguson looking somber walking alongside Prince Andrew outside of church.

Sarah Ferguson and her ex-husband, the former Prince Andrew, attend Katharine, Duchess of Kent's requiem mass service at Westminster Cathedral on Sept.16, 2025, in London, England. The pair lived together at Royal Lodge. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Chard called the secret detail a "negotiation tactic" from the king.

"Despite Andrew and Sarah’s misfortune, Beatrice and Eugenie have maintained their royal titles and standing," she said. "King Charles loves and values his nieces and is eager to protect them from further upset. It’s a win-win situation for all, and most certainly a relief for Andrew and Sarah. It alleviates their concerns about their daughters’ future roles within the royal family."

Sarah Ferguson wearing black as she stands with her daughters on the red carpet wearing matching attire.

From left: Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie attend The Anti Slavery Collective's Inaugural Winter Gala at Battersea Arts Centre on Nov. 29, 2023, in London. (Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Anti Slavery Collective)

People magazine pointed out that the sisters have been keeping busy carrying out royal engagements. On Nov. 7, Beatrice joined her uncle Prince Edward at an event for Outward Bound, a charity that exposes children of all backgrounds to nature and outdoor activities. Beatrice, 37, was named the new deputy patron of the organization.

A close-up of Princess Eugenie wearing a coral dress and a matching hat.

Princess Eugenie, 35, is a mother to two boys: August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, 4, and Ernest George Ronnie Brooksbank, 2. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

Then on Nov. 11, Eugenie mentored peers at an event that was part of The King’s Foundation’s 35th-anniversary commemorations, the outlet reported.

"Andrew has always been extremely protective toward Sarah, Beatrice and Eugenie," royal expert Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. "When there was an alleged risk against them if he did not leave Royal Lodge, it played seriously on his mind."

Prince Andrew in a dark suit with medals standing near his daughters and his sister Princess Anne.

From left: Princess Anne, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Andrew at Westminster Hall on Sept. 14, 2022, in London, England. The royal family was in mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Sept. 8, 2022. (Marko Djurica - Pool/Getty Images)

"The future of the princesses was reportedly the ‘red line’ for Andrew," British royals expert Hilary Fordwich also claimed to Fox News Digital.

Princess Beatrice in a checkered round hat that sits upon her head and a camel colored coat

Princess Beatrice, 37, is a mother to two daughters: Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, 4, and Athena Elizabeth Rose Mapelli Mozzi, 10 months. (Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images)

"He remains highly protective of his daughters, which eventually resulted in his surrender of titles and property rights. ... Beatrice and Eugenie were, no doubt, both concerned about their own future lives, not wanting to be at risk if he failed to cooperate."

Beatrice and Eugenie will retain their royal titles in accordance with King George V’s Letters Patent of 1917, People magazine reported. Since they are the daughters of a son of a sovereign, they will continue to have the styling of Her Royal Highness.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice laughing as they walk behind Queen Elizabeth and Prince Charles.

Queen Elizabeth II (right) accompanied by then-Prince Charles (left) Princess Eugenie, (center), and Princess Beatrice at the Castle of Mey on Aug. 2, 2010, in Scrabster, Scotland. (Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"The scandal surrounding their father could have impacted their reputation and future within the royal family," said Chard. "King Charles and Prince William have both shown support for the princesses, ensuring they can continue their charitable work without being overshadowed by their father’s actions. They will continue to play an important, helpful role in public life."

Princess Beatrice smiling in a lab coat.

Princess Beatrice, Patron of Borne, is seen here during a visit to the Borne research laboratories at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London on Nov. 10, 2025. She was learning more about the charity's groundbreaking work to prevent premature birth.  (Stefan Rousseau/PA Images via Getty Images)

"Their royal name and titles help their work," Chard continued. "They are proud of their service, supporting their charities and carrying out good work, helping the royal family. King Charles loves and values the girls and also wants the best for them. He will do his best for Andrew’s daughters."

Ongoing pressure has loomed over the palace to punish the 65-year-old over new revelations about his friendship with Epstein and renewed attention on sexual abuse allegations by one of Epstein’s victims, Virginia Roberts Giuffre. Her posthumous memoir was published last month.

A person reads a copy of Nobody's Girl by Virginia Giuffre

A person reads a copy of "Nobody's Girl" by Virginia Roberts Giuffre on Oct. 20, 2025. The former Prince Andrew relinquished his dukedom and other honors after excerpts from the posthumous autobiography were released. (James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)

Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually abusing her on three occasions in 2001 when she was a teenager after Epstein and his associate Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her. While Andrew has consistently denied Giuffre’s allegations and said he has no memory of meeting her, newly unearthed emails obtained by The Telegraph and Sky News appeared to cast doubt on his denials.

Jeffrey Epstein embracing a smiling Ghislaine Maxwell

Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell were both indicted on federal sex trafficking charges stemming from Epstein's years of abuse of underage girls.  (Joe Schildhorn/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Epstein was found dead in his New York jail cell weeks after his 2019 arrest. He was awaiting trial on U.S. federal sex-trafficking charges involving dozens of teenage girls and young women, some as young as 14. Investigators ruled his death a suicide. That year, Andrew stepped back as a senior royal after a disastrous televised interview in which he attempted to explain his friendship with Epstein.

A close-up of Prince Andrew looking pensive with his finger to his mouth.

Ex-Prince Andrew maintains his innocence and denies any wrongdoing. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Maxwell, a British socialite, was convicted in 2021 of helping lure teenage girls to be sexually abused by Epstein. She is serving a 20-year prison sentence.

Giuffre died in April. She was 41.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Virginia Giuffre holds a photo of herself as a teen, when she said she was abused by Jeffrey Epstein. Giuffre died on April 25, 2025, at age 41. (Emily Michot/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

Andrew is expected to move to a property on the king’s Sandringham estate and receive private financial support from his brother.

Chard warned that the sisters must prioritize duty above all, now more than ever.

A young Prince Andrew posing with his family.

The former Duke and Duchess of York with their daughters at the Wentworth Golf Club on Aug. 5, 1996, in Wentworth, England. (Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images)

"Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie will need to be careful and keep their distance from their parents to a degree to protect their credibility," she said. "And Andrew and Sarah adore their children. They want the best for them."

A close-up of Prince Andrew looking away outdoors wearing a dark blue suit.

Despite having a lengthy lease, ex-Prince Andrew must leave Royal Lodge. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"It’s been said Sarah is very angry with Andrew," Chard added. "This is understandable as everyone’s stress levels will be at an all-time high. But Andrew is relieved and will play ball. It means he loses his status, but at least he will have some relief knowing his girls will be OK."

Stephanie Nolasco covers entertainment at Foxnews.com.

