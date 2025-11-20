New TSA policy charges passengers who do not have acceptable IDs at checkpoints

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will now charge passengers $18 if they show up at airport checkpoints without an acceptable form of identification, such as a passport or REAL ID.

The enforcement comes as TSA launches a "modernized alternative identity verification program" for travelers who do not have a passport or REAL ID.

"This modernized program provides an alternative that may allow these individuals to gain access to the sterile area of an airport if TSA is able to establish their identity," says TSA’s published notice.

The fee will cover any "government-incurred costs," valid for 10-day use.

Participation is not required. However, it is not clear if passengers can still travel without identification.

"[The] program does not guarantee that an individual's identity will be verified or that the individual will be provided access to the sterile area of the airport," reads the notice.

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that additional guidance will be announced in the coming days.

"This notice serves as a next step in the process [of] REAL ID compliance, which was signed into law more than 20 years ago and finally implemented by Secretary [Kristi] Noem as of May 2025," said the spokesperson.

The spokesperson added, "TSA is working with stakeholders and partners to ensure both security and efficiency at our checkpoints."

The implementation comes as nearly 82 million Americans are projected to travel over the Thanksgiving holiday period, from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, according to AAA.

Of the millions of Americans traveling, six million are expected to fly domestically, for an increase of 2% from last year.

AAA found that roundtrip domestic flight tickets average $700, which is not a big change from last year.

Flying on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, is the cheapest — with the Sunday and Monday after the holiday predicted as the busiest, according to AAA.