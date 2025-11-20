Texans upset Bills to shake up AFC playoff picture

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Buffalo Bills were upset by the Houston Texans on Thursday night, 23-19.

The game came down to a game-deciding Bills drive in the final two minutes. The Bills extended the drive by converting on a 4th and 27 with a lateral pass to Khalil Shakir. But the Bills could not convert on a 4th and 6 in the Texans red zone, when Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen threw a game-ending interception.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Texans have now beaten the Bills for the second year in a row, and pulled it off with backup quarterback Davis Mills under center. Mills has improved to 3-0 as the team's quarterback this year in place of the injured CJ Stroud.

Mills had one of his better games as a pro Thursday, passing for 153 yards with two touchdowns.

STEELERS' MIKE TOMLIN WEIGHS IN ON JALEN RAMSEY’S EJECTION AFTER SPITTING INCIDENT WITH JA’MARR CHASE

Meanwhile, the Texans' defense had eight sacks on Allen, and even forced him out of the game temporarily with a wrist concern in the first half.

With the win, the Texans move to 6-5 on the season and remain in the hunt for the AFC wild card race. The Texans are now just half a game behind the Jacksonville Jaguars for the final wild card spot.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The Bills fell to 7-4 and lost ground to the New England Patriots in the AFC East race.