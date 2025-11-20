Biden DOJ subpoenaed Jim Jordan's phone records covering more than two years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Department of Justice subpoenaed the personal phone records of House Judiciary Committee chairman Jim Jordan in 2022, seeking the Ohio Republican's phone data covering a more than two-year period.

The subpoena, obtained by Fox News Digital, shows a federal prosecutor who later worked on special counsel Jack Smith's Jan. 6 investigation ordered Verizon to hand over the phone data, also known as toll records, reaching back to Jan. 1, 2020.

The request appears to be the most expansive yet of the publicly known subpoenas targeting senators and current and former House members during Arctic Frost, the investigation that led to Smith bringing election-related charges against President Donald Trump.

Smith did not begin working as special counsel until seven months after the subpoena was issued, meaning the request pre-dated his time at the DOJ.

The subpoena for Jordan's records appears to be one of the first known ones in the Arctic Frost probe and was issued during a time when Jordan was serving as the top Republican on the Judiciary Committee, which conducts oversight of the DOJ.

The toll records did not include the contents of Jordan's phone calls or messages but did include details about when calls and messages were sent and received and with whom Jordan was communicating. The subpoena sought records for three other phone numbers, which were redacted. It included a one-year gag order signed by a D.C. magistrate judge.

Verizon produced documents for the DOJ in response to the subpoena, a source told Fox News Digital.

Verizon said in a statement it has been coordinating with the House and Senate Judiciary committees and "working tirelessly" to gather information on the subpoenas related to lawmakers.

"As part of our investigation, we uncovered new information regarding Chairman Jordan and shared it with him as soon as possible," Verizon spokesman Rich Young said. "We are committed to restoring trust through transparency and will continue to work with Congress and the administration as they examine these issues and consider reforms to expand notification protections."