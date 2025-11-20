AOC sounds off on Trump-Mamdani meeting as NYC's mayor-elect prepares to take office

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is prepared to meet with anybody ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday what her expectations were for the meeting, the congresswoman said, "We'll see."

"Obviously, the mayor-elect is going to be preparing for his inauguration," she said. "Of course, he's indicated that he's willing to sit down with anybody and everybody. So we'll see."

Ocasio-Cortez was also asked if there were any policy issues the mayor-elect should address in his meeting with Trump.

"I think we let Zohran lead. He's been elected to lead New York City. I trust him as the mayor-elect, he'll do what he thinks is best for the city of New York," she said.

"We'll see how it goes," she added.

Trump announced on Wednesday that he will meet with Mamdani at the White House this week.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Further details to follow," the president said.

The meeting would mark the first encounter between Trump and Mamdani since the Democratic socialist’s victory in New York's mayoral race earlier this month.

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, is set to take office in January.