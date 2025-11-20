Expand / Collapse search
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

AOC sounds off on Trump-Mamdani meeting as NYC's mayor-elect prepares to take office

'He's indicated that he's willing to sit down with anybody and everybody,' Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
AOC sounds off on Trump-Mamdani meeting Video

AOC sounds off on Trump-Mamdani meeting

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez answers questions about the possible meeting between President Trump and NYC mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani ahead of their possible meeting. (Credit: Nicholas Ballasy)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., said New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is prepared to meet with anybody ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump.

Asked by a reporter on Thursday what her expectations were for the meeting, the congresswoman said, "We'll see."

"Obviously, the mayor-elect is going to be preparing for his inauguration," she said. "Of course, he's indicated that he's willing to sit down with anybody and everybody. So we'll see."

TRUMP SAYS HE WILL MEET NYC MAYOR-ELECT ZOHRAN MAMDANI THIS WEEK

zohran mamdani and alexandria ocasio-cortez

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is prepared to meet with anybody ahead of his meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Images)

Ocasio-Cortez was also asked if there were any policy issues the mayor-elect should address in his meeting with Trump.

"I think we let Zohran lead. He's been elected to lead New York City. I trust him as the mayor-elect, he'll do what he thinks is best for the city of New York," she said.

"We'll see how it goes," she added.

MAMDANI SAYS HE WILL MEET JAMIE DIMON, OTHER FINANCIAL TITANS IN NYC

AOC speaks in 2024

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said the mayor-elect has "indicated that he's willing to sit down with anybody and everybody." (Tom Williams/Getty Images)

Trump announced on Wednesday that he will meet with Mamdani at the White House this week.

"Communist Mayor of New York City, Zohran ‘Kwame’ Mamdani, has asked for a meeting. We have agreed that this meeting will take place at the Oval Office on Friday, November 21," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Further details to follow," the president said.

Composite image of President Trump and New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani is slated to visit the White House for his first meeting with President Donald Trump.  (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images/ Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

The meeting would mark the first encounter between Trump and Mamdani since the Democratic socialist’s victory in New York's mayoral race earlier this month. 

Mamdani, a state assemblyman from Queens, is set to take office in January.

