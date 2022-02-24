Biden: Russia will be held 'accountable,' Texas mall shooting and more

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know to start your day ...

BIDEN SPEAKS - President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country carried out military operations in Ukraine Wednesday evening (Thursday morning local time). "The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said in a pair of tweets Wednesday, moments after Russia carried out the military action. Continue reading …

CONTROVERSIAL LA DA - Scott Forrest Collins was 21 when he robbed and shot Fred Rose, a 41-year-old father of three, "execution-style" in January 1992. Now Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón wants a judge to vacate Collins' death sentence. Continue reading …

‘DANGER PILOT’ - U.S. Navy Cmdr. Antonia "Toni" Miggins is no stranger to danger. She quite literally flies in the face of it. Continue reading …



PUTIN’S LEGACY – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s incursion into Ukraine is the latest instance of destabilizing or oppressive behavior at home and abroad by the authoritarian strongman -- who has managed to shrug off pushback and denunciations from foes in his more than 20 years in power.Continue reading …

STOCKS TUMBLING - U.S. equity futures are falling following an address Wednesday evening from Russian President Vladimir Putin saying he has decided to green light military operations in Ukraine. Continue reading …

POLITICS

ROMNEY ASSESSES BLAME - Sen. Mitt Romney laid the blame for Russia’s Wednesday night invasion of Ukraine at the policies of the three most recent U.S. presidents. Continue reading …

BIDEN’S HANDS TIED - Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told Fox News that there's "not much" President Biden can do to stop a bigger invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Continue reading …

TRUCKERS TO DC - The trucks appeared on Capitol Hill early Saturday morning. Continue reading …

CHINA INITIATIVE ENDS - The Department of Justice announced Wednesday that it is ending its "China Initiative" program aimed at preventing spying by the Chinese Communist Party. Continue reading …

NYers SOURING ON BIDEN - President Biden has lost popular support in one of the most solidly blue states in the U.S. Continue reading …



MEDIA

TRUMP STILL DOMINATES - President Biden has held office for more than 13 months, but former President Trump still occupies a significant space in media coverage of the unfolding Russia-Ukraine crisis. Continue reading …



RUBIO: ‘FULL INVASION’- Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., reported a full Russian invasion of Ukraine underway on "Hannity" Wednesday. Continue reading …

CONCOCTING CONQUEST - Russian President Vladimir Putin may have dropped some warning signs regarding a Ukraine invasion back in July 2021. Continue reading …



WW III WARNING - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that if Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Iran "get away with" their respective goals, the result will be World War III. Continue reading …

NEXT STEPS - Retired US Army Col. Douglas Macgregor joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to discuss what will happen next since Ukraine has shifted to a war. Continue reading …

OPINION

KRISTI NOEM - When it comes to both foreign policy and his liberal energy agenda, President Joe Biden has embarrassed our nation. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host Tucker Carlson examined the response from both sides over the Ukraine-Russia conflict on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Wednesday. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst updates the latest on the Russia-Ukraine conflict on 'The Ingraham Angle.' Continue reading …

FOX NEWS AT NIGHT - Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy has the latest on Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine on 'Fox News at Night.' Continue reading …

DAVID BAHNSEN - One cannot escape the discussion of inflation these days, whether it be from one’s daily inflow of news or just from conversations in the grocery store or around the gas pump. Continue reading …

ROOFTOP REVELATIONS: DAY 95 - Drill music has been making the news lately. The New York City mayor recently blamed drill music for the rise in violence, including the killings of two young rappers in New York. Continue reading …

Follow along as Fox News checks in with Pastor Corey Brooks each day with a new Rooftop Revelation.

IN OTHER NEWS

BRAD’S LEGAL FIGHT - Brad Pitt will go to court after ex-wife Angela Jolie sold her stake in a winery behind his back. Continue reading …

LABOR SHORTAGE- The U.S. economy is facing the worst labor shortage in close to a century, according to new research. Continue reading …

TEXAS MALL SHOOTING - An off-duty law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday while working a side job at a Houston shopping mall when a suspect grabbed his firearm and fatally shot him, authorities said. Continue reading …



JERRY LEWIS ACCUSED - Former co-stars of Jerry Lewis are accusing the late performer of sexual harassment and assault in a new documentary and exposé. Continue reading …

HANDSHAKES NO MORE? - Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing wants the NCAA to put an end to the postgame handshake line. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"The [cyber] attacks on the banks and those kinds of things were certainly disruptive. But now we may be hearing about attacks on infrastructure and other things that would be really disruptive in these cities across Ukraine."

- SHANNON BREAM

FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Friday.