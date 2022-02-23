Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Texas mall shooting leaves police officer dead

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
A law enforcement officer was killed Wednesday and a suspect was reportedly dead following a shooting at a Houston shopping mall.

The gunfire occurred at the PlazAmericas Mall on the city's southwest side. The Houston Police Department said both the officer and suspect were shot and taken to hospitals, Fox affiliate KRIV-TV reported.

San Jacinto County Precinct 1 Constable Roy Rogers told Fox News one of his deputies was the law enforcement officer who was killed. 

Houston police cruiser gather in front of the PlazAmericas Mall where a law enforcement officer and suspect were reportedly shot Wednesday. Local reports said the officer and suspect both died.

Houston police cruiser gather in front of the PlazAmericas Mall where a law enforcement officer and suspect were reportedly shot Wednesday. Local reports said the officer and suspect both died. (FOX 4)

The suspect was later pronounced dead at the hospital, the news outlet reported.  Fox News has reached out to the police department and the shopping center. 

Authorities have not said what led to the shooting. 

Officials have planned a news conference outside the hospital. 

In a tweet, Joe Gamaldi, a Houston police officer and president of the vice president of the Fraternal Order of Police, called violence against police officers "demoralizing and heartbreaking."

"The violence against officers in this country has reached critical mass and our communities are unrecognizable," he wrote. 

