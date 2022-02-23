Expand / Collapse search
World
Biden responds to Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'The world will hold Russia accountable'

President also announced an upcoming speech on Ukraine Thursday

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
Putin: You will have consequences that you never have had before in your history Video

Putin: You will have consequences that you never have had before in your history

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst has the latest developments from Kyiv, Ukraine.

President Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin after the country carried out military operations in Ukraine Wednesday evening (Thursday morning local time).

"The world will hold Russia accountable," Biden said in a pair of tweets Wednesday, moments after Russia carried out the military action.

"President Putin’s actions demand a firm response. That’s why we’re imposing full blocking sanctions on VEB and Russia’s military bank, cutting off Russia from western financing, imposing sanctions on elites, and more," Biden added in another tweet. "We will continue to escalate sanctions if Russia escalates."

Vladimir President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. 

Vladimir President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022.  (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

The U.S. president also called on international allies to respond.

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he added.


 

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, Pa., en route to speak at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden arrives at the Allegheny County Airport in West Mifflin, Pa., en route to speak at a campaign event in Pittsburgh, Pa., Monday, Aug. 31, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

In a separate statement, Biden described the attack as "unprovoked and unjustified."

"The prayers of the entire world are with the people of Ukraine tonight as they suffer an unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces," Biden said via the White House.

"I will be monitoring the situation from the White House this evening and will continue to get regular updates from my national security team," he added. "Tomorrow, I will meet with my G7 counterparts in the morning and then speak to the American people to announce the further consequences the United States and our Allies and partners will impose on Russia for this needless act of aggression against Ukraine and global peace and security. We will also coordinate with our NATO Allies to ensure a strong, united response that deters any aggression against the Alliance."

