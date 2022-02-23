Sen. Lindsey Graham warns of World War III if Putin, China and Iran 'get away with it'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., warned Wednesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime" that if Russian President Vladimir Putin, China and Iran "get away with" their respective goals, the result will be World War III.

If those countries achieve their objectives, "you'll be in a third world war and you'll have a bunch of radical Islamists with nuclear weapons," he told host Jesse Watters. "That's why you need to control your border."

RUSSIA-UKRAINE: BLINKEN SAYS RUSSIA AT 'FINAL POINT OF READINESS' FOR INVASION: LIVE UPDATES

"Remember World War II," he said. "This didn't work out well then, it's not going to work out well now."

It is "clear" to Graham that Putin "is going after more than Ukraine," he said, noting that the country is a "democracy" that he is "dismembering."

"He's going to take the entire country over, and China is watching what he's doing," he continued. "And if Taiwan falls — that's where all the chips in the world are pretty much made — China would own Taiwan."

Iranian Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would obtain a nuclear bomb to achieve his "religious agenda," Graham added.

" … I don't know how much more we have to suffer as a nation and let bad guys kick us in the a-- and lose control of our own destiny here at home," Graham said. "So I don't know of a nice way to stand up to thugs."

As president, Graham would declare Putin an international war criminal because he broke Russia's 1994 promise to Ukraine not to invade it, he said, adding that Putin needs "to pay a price personally."

"I would go all in with energy independence, and I would kick our friends in the a-- for not helping us in Europe."

As for Putin's "oligarchs — all of his buddies," he would "take their rich apartments away from them, sell their yachts and put them in jail for being war profiteers."

The senator would also begin exporting liquefied natural gas from the United States to Europe as president.