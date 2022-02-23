Georgetown's Patrick Ewing wants postgame handshake line to end following Juwan Howard incident

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Georgetown men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing wants the NCAA to put an end to the postgame handshake line in the aftermath of the incident involving Michigan coach Juwan Howard and Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ewing, a New York Knicks legend, made an appearance on a radio show in Toronto and admitted that it if were up to him, he would get rid of the handshake line because of the emotions following a competitive game.

"I don't like the handshake line," Ewing explained, via Audacy.com . "I don't like it because anything is possible. You're just getting through a heated battle, a heated game and anything can happen to make things worse, which is what happened in that situation. If it's my call, I think we should just take away the handshake line. Just do like we did last year in COVID. You wave bye and you move on."

Ewing, who also starred at Georgetown during his college days, said he doesn’t remember shaking hands with the opposition after games.

"When I played back then, I don't even think they had handshake lines," Ewing said earlier in the interview.

MICHIGAN STATE'S TOM IZZO NOT HAPPY WITH IDEA OF ENDING POSTGAME HANDSHAKE: 'TYPICAL OF OUR COUNTRY RIGHT NOW'

Howard was fined $40,000 and suspended for the final five games of the regular season after he appeared to throw a punch at Krabbenhoft after arguing with head coach Greg Gard following a Badgers’ 77-63 victory Sunday.

Howard admitted after the game that he was upset when Gard called a timeout with 15 seconds left up 15 points. He also said that Gard touched him during the postgame handshake line, and he felt the need to defend himself.

Howard apologized via a statement released by Michigan Monday.

"After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry," Howard said. "I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin's assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride. I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again," he added. "No excuses!"