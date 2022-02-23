New Yorkers souring on Biden, as poll shows his favorability under 50% in Empire State

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden has lost popular support in one of the most solidly blue states in the U.S.

A Siena College poll released Wednesday shows the Biden administration underwater as his approval rating sank below the 50% mark in the state of New York — one of the strongest liberal strongholds in the country.

"President Joe Biden’s ratings fell to their lowest levels since taking office. His favorability rating is 48-48%, down from 52-42% last month, and 65-29% in February 2021. His job performance rating is negative 36-63%, down from 39-60 percent last month, and 55-37% in February 2021," the pollsters noted.

FORMER NY DEM OFFICIAL WARNS PARTY AS BIDEN'S POLL NUMBERS SINK: 'GROUPTHINK CAN LEAD TO DANGEROUS PLACES'

The president's continued nose dive largely correlates with the U.S. public's rising discontent on a variety of issues.

"In December, voters said inflation was having a serious negative effect on both the economy and their personal finances. Today, those inflation worries have grown. More than 9 in 10 voters say inflation is having at least a somewhat serious negative effect on the economy, 63% very serious, up from 49% very serious in December," Siena College pollster Steven Greenberg said.

Poll respondents emphasized economic distress being inflicted on their own personal finances, with a sharp spike of over 10 percentage points for those who feel they are experiencing "somewhat serious" and "very serious" negative effects.

"In December, 66% said inflation was having at least a somewhat serious negative effect on their personal finances, 29% very serious. Now, that’s up to 78% saying inflation is having a negative effect on their finances, 39% very serious. Like crime, inflation is very much on voters’ minds heading into the midterms."

These numbers align with trends seen in the past few months from other polling agencies.

Previous polling from Quinnipiac released last month offered a devastating result for Biden, showing only 33% Americans approve of his job performance after nearly a full year in office. The poll also shows him underwater on his handling of the economy, COVID and foreign policy.

Biden announced new-sanctions against Russia as the threat of an invasion of Ukraine builds, and said that troop movements in Eastern Ukraine marked "the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine."

He also announced additional forces to the region, but maintained that the U.S. has "no intention" of fighting Russia.

The sanctions only targeted two Russian banks and civilian leaders in Russia’s leadership, including the freezing of the banks’ assets under U.S. jurisdictions. Biden held back some of the toughest possible financial penalties, calling them the "first tranche."

"That means we’ve cut off Russia’s government from Western financing. It can no longer raise money from the West and cannot trade in its new debt on our markets or European markets either," Biden explained.

Fox News' Adam Shaw and Brooke Singman contributed reporting