Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg: There's 'not much' Biden can do to stop the invasion of Ukraine

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg told Fox News that there's "not much" President Biden can do to stop a bigger invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he is green lighting a "special military operation" in Ukraine on early Thursday morning local time, and said that "Russian President Vladimir Putin "our confrontation with these [Ukrainian] forces is inevitable."

This was followed by explosions heard across Ukraine, in Kyiv, Kharkiv, Odessa, and more cities.

"Well, unfortunately there's not much [President Biden] can do," Kellogg said. "We're not going to put troops in Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO."

Kellogg said that President Biden "must" rally all of NATO and the rest of the world.

"And now, it's time to rally the world, because there's not much he can do physically in Ukraine, because they're not a NATO ally." Kellogg said.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs said on early Thursday morning in Ukraine that Putin has launched a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine.

Kellogg warned that the situation in Ukraine will be "incredibly changing," and said that there may not be concrete answers soon.

"It's going to be very, very chaotic, and you just have to live with it," Kellogg said.

He added that it's still early morning in Ukraine, stating that "the first stages of any military operation are always a little bit chaotic for everybody."

At this point, Kellogg says the biggest question is just how far Putin is willing to go.

"The biggest thing, I think the biggest question you want answers to is how large of an invasion is this? Is he looking at taking Odessa in the south? Is he looking to take Kyiv?," Kellogg said. "These are the things you're going to have to watch for to get indicators from.