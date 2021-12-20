Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …

Biden was in 'close contact' with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19

President Biden had a "close contact" with a staff member who has tested positive for COVID-19 , White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement on Monday.

"On Monday morning, a mid-level staff member, who does not regularly have contact with the President, received a positive result for a COVID-19 test," Psaki said in a statement. " Three days earlier, on Friday, that staff member had spent approximately 30 minutes in proximity to the President on Air Force One, on the way from Orange, South Carolina to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania."

Psaki added that Biden "is tested on a regular basis." On Sunday, he tested negative in an antigen test. "This morning, after being notified of the staffer’s positive test, the President received a PCR test and tested negative. He will be tested again on Wednesday."

"Others on Air Force One who were in close contact with this staff member are being contacted and will be advised to get tested per CDC guidance," she added.

The White House revealed that the staff member who tested positive "is fully vaccinated and boosted, and tested negative prior to boarding Air Force One, as is required for everyone traveling with the President. This staff member did not begin to experience symptoms until Sunday , and was tested on Monday."

"The president has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine," she said. "We will provide information to all of you as outlined with our commitment from just a few months ago about being transparent, about close contacts. I don't have any updates for you at this point in time. But again, we expect there to be breakthrough cases across the country, right? And certainly in the federal government."

NHL says it will pause season due to COVID-19 concerns

The NHL took to Twitter late Monday to announce a brief pause to its season, two games before a scheduled Christmas break due to the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The post said that team facilities will be closed through Christmas, and players will report back to their teams on Dec. 26, "which shall be used for testing, practice and/or travel only."

ESPN reported that 11 teams have suspended operations this week due to coronavirus infections and more than 15% of its players were in virus protocols. The league said no player can enter facilities—unless they are being tested—until they have a negative test result.

The NHL’s regular-season schedule will resume on Dec. 27, the tweet read. The decision was reached in coordination with the NHL Players' Association. Two games slated for Tuesday are still set to go on as scheduled.

The Columbus Blue Jackets, Montreal Canadiens, Edmonton Oilers and Ottawa Senators on Monday became the latest teams to pause all activities because of positive COVID-19 tests. The Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, Detroit Red Wings, Florida Panthers, Nashville Predators and Toronto Maple Leafs also have their facilities closed, and the Calgary Flames just reopened theirs to players, coaches and staff not in protocol.

The Washington Post reported that 44 games have been postponed this year due to the pandemic. The number has jumped in the last seven days, which included 39 games postponed, the paper said. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Mitch McConnell says he'd welcome Manchin to the GOP if he was so 'inclined'

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell revealed that he’d be open to West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin joining the Republican Party after several conflicts with his fellow Democrats.

On Monday, McConnell appeared on "The Guy Benson Show" podcast to discuss Manchin’s recent announcement that he would vote "no" on President Biden ’s Build Back Better plan in the Senate, effectively ending its chances of being passed.

"I would imagine that your Christmas got a little bit merrier yesterday around 9:30, 9 AM Eastern time when your Democratic colleague Joe Manchin of West Virginia appeared on Fox News Sunday with Bret Baier and announced that he’s a no on Build Back Better," Benson opened.

Benson asked whether McConnell had an "inkling" of Manchin’s vote prior to his announcement. McConnell admitted that he didn’t know how Manchin would vote but called it "the single greatest favor" Manchin could give to the country.

McConnell also remarked that Manchin’s status as a moderate has put him at odds with his own party and added that he would "certainly welcome" Manchin to join the Republicans.

"He doesn’t fit well over there, but that is a decision ultimately that he has to make. We certainly welcome him to join us if he was so inclined," McConnell added. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE .

Tom Cotton , R-Ark., on Monday evening argued that the Biden administration should be putting more pressure on the Chinese Communist Party .

"I would work with anyone who's willing to reduce our reliance on China for critical technologies or life sustaining source material," Cotton suggested on " Fox News Primetime." "I don't think that Joe Biden is going to do that, though, but we can always hold out hope for a Christmas miracle at the Christmas season."

