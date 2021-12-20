Expand / Collapse search
Coronavirus
Sarah Palin: 'Over my dead body' will I get the COVID-19 vaccine

Palin tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year

By Kyle Morris | Fox News
Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin said she will not get a COVID-19 vaccine and insisted that the government "better not force" her kids to get vaccinated.

"It'll be over my dead body that I get a shot," Palin, the 2008 Republican vice presidential nominee, said during an appearance at Turning Point USA's AmericaFest in Phoenix Sunday. "I will not. I won't do it, and they better not touch my kids either."

Sarah Palin, former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican Party vice presidential nominee, addresses the audience at the 2016 Western Conservative Summit in Denver, Colorado on July 1, 2016. (JASON CONNOLLY/AFP via Getty Images)

CONGRESSMAN ANDY BIGGS SAYS BIDEN ADMIN SEEKS 'CONTROL,' TO MAKE UNVACCINATED INTO 'AN OTHER' IN SOCIETY

"Enough is enough, especially when it comes to government telling us what we have to inject in our own bodies," Palin said.

Palin, who was interviewed by Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, tested positive for the coronavirus in March and said she has "natural immunity."

Lurie Children's hospital registered nurse Carolyn Ruyle prepares a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Lurie Children's hospital Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Chicago.

"Remember [Fauci] said that if you had COVID, you would be naturally immune," Palin said. "So at the time, we were led to believe we wouldn't need to have the shot. Well, then they changed their tune."

"Those of us who have had COVID, they're telling us that even though we've had it, we have natural immunity, now that we still have to get a shot," Palin added.

Former Alaska governor and vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin talks with guests at a house party in Seabrook, N.H.

Upon receiving a positive diagnosis in March, Palin said her battle with the virus is "perhaps one of those that proves anyone can catch this."

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News and is a graduate of the University of Alabama. Follow him on Twitter: @RealKyleMorris

