Bucs' Bruce Arians says Antonio Brown returning after fake vax card incident is 'in the best interest' of team

Head coach Bruce Arians confirmed Sunday night that wide receiver Antonio Brown will be rejoining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week after misrepresenting his vaccination status, adding that having him back is "in the best interest of our football team."

Arians told reporters after the 9-0 loss against the New Orleans Saints that Brown and safety Mike Edwards would rejoin the team after serving a three-game suspension for using fake vaccination cards.

BUCS’ BRUCE ARIANS TRIES MOVING ON FROM PLAYERS’ VAX CARD DRAMA: ‘I DON’T GIVE A S--- ABOUT THAT’

"It's in the best interest of our football team," he said, via The Athletic’s Greg Auman. "Both of those guys have served their time and we'll welcome them back."

Brown and Edwards, along with free agent John Franklin III, were suspended for three games for violating the league’s health and safety protocols. Brown was accused in a Tampa Bay Times report last month of acquiring a fake COVID-19 vaccination card to avoid the NFL’s health and safety protocols.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The decision to welcome Brown back comes as the Bucs lost two top wide receivers to injuries in Sunday night’s game.

Wideouts Mike Evans and Chris Godwin were ruled out of the game in the first half after suffering hamstring and knee injuries, while running back Leonard Fournette , one Brady’s favorite offensive weapons, was ruled out with a hamstring injury in the third quarter.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident involving Brown has raised concerns regarding a comment Arians previously made upon signing the embattled NFL player back in 2020, when he sternly said, "He screws up one time, he’s gone."