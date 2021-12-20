Tomi Lahren on the left slamming Joe Manchin: Many ‘forgotten Americans’ are with him

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren told "Outnumbered" on Monday that "forgotten Americans" do not want President Biden’s socialist spending.

MANCHIN BLASTS WH STAFF FOR LEAKING 'ABSOLUTELY INEXCUSABLE' THINGS ABOUT HIM AFTER REJECTING BBB

TOMI LAHREN: It is these continual intimidation tactics that the far left progressives are going to use on people like Joe Manchin. But, he is the embodiment of democracy. I think the Democratic Party though, they believe that they answer to the media and they believe that they answer to Twitter and to social media. But they actually answer to the people. And Kayleigh, you and I talk a lot about the forgotten Americans that Trump remembered but those forgotten Americans are also Democrats. And there are a lot of moderate Democrats out there that believe in what he’s doing that don’t believe in Build Back Better. When’s the last time you saw someone walking around with a Build Back Better hat on? Never. That’s the answer to that.

