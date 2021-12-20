Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Tomi Lahren on the left slamming Joe Manchin: Many ‘forgotten Americans’ are with him

White House slams Manchin for opposing President Biden’s spending plan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Lahren: ‘Forgotten Americans’ do not want Biden’s socialist spending Video

Lahren: ‘Forgotten Americans’ do not want Biden’s socialist spending

‘Outnumbered’ panel on Sen. Joe Manchin, W-V.a., dealing a huge blow to President Biden’s spending plan.

Fox News contributor Tomi Lahren told "Outnumbered" on Monday that "forgotten Americans" do not want President Biden’s socialist spending.

 MANCHIN BLASTS WH STAFF FOR LEAKING 'ABSOLUTELY INEXCUSABLE' THINGS ABOUT HIM AFTER REJECTING BBB

TOMI LAHREN: It is these continual intimidation tactics that the far left progressives are going to use on people like Joe Manchin. But, he is the embodiment of democracy. I think the Democratic Party though, they believe that they answer to the media and they believe that they answer to Twitter and to social media. But they actually answer to the people. And Kayleigh, you and I talk a lot about the forgotten Americans that Trump remembered but those forgotten Americans are also Democrats. And there are a lot of moderate Democrats out there that believe in what he’s doing that don’t believe in Build Back Better. When’s the last time you saw someone walking around with a Build Back Better hat on? Never. That’s the answer to that. 

WATCH THE FULL "OUTNUMBERED" VIDEO BELOW:

White House slams Manchin for opposing President Biden’s spending plan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.