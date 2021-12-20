Jen Psaki suggests Biden won't answer questions after Tuesday COVID speech: ‘It depends on what you ask’

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Monday President Biden could take questions after his address on Tuesday but it "depends on what you ask."

Biden will address the nation on Tuesday about the highly transmissible omicron variant of the virus and what steps his administration plans to take. The White House has already offered a stark pronouncement for those who remain unvaccinated, saying they face a winter of "severe illness and death."

Psaki put a mask on to wrap up the briefing that touched on a variety of topics when a reporter shouted, "Might we hear directly from the president about what happened yesterday?"

POLITICO EDITOR SAM STEIN DECLARES MANCHIN'S BUILD BACK BETTER 'NO' VOTE IS ‘OBJECTIVELY DEVASTATING’ TO EARTH

The reporter was presumably referring to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W. Va., who announced on "Fox News Sunday" that he was a definitive "no" on voting for Biden’s massive Build Back Better social policy package.

"I think you will hear from him on how we’re going to get the agenda done," Psaki answered through her mask.

A reporter responded, "Will he take questions?"

Psaki said, "He takes questions multiple times a week, so it depends on what you ask," and turned her back to exit the briefing room.

"Depends on what you ask," Psaki repeated as she walked away.

LIBERAL PUNDITS REACT TO MANCHIN’S ‘NO’ ON BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘A LOT TO PROCESS’

Psaki did not immediately respond to a request for clarification.

Earlier in the briefing, Psaki did not deny that there is a COVID-19 outbreak at the White House, saying breakthrough cases are to be expected even though Biden's staff is "99%" vaccinated.

She was asked whether there is currently a coronavirus outbreak at the White House, the National Security Council, the State Department, or the Treasury, and whether Biden had recently been in close contact with a COVID-positive individual.

OMAR, SANDERS SLAM MANCHIN FOR REJECTING BUILD BACK BETTER: ‘I THINK IT’S BULL----‘

"The president has a full schedule today and is not in need of quarantine," Psaki responded. "We will provide information to all of you as outlined with our commitment from just a few months ago about being transparent about close contacts. I don't have any updates for you at this point in time, but again, we expect there to be breakthrough cases across the country, right? And certainly in the federal government."

The reporter pressed Psaki further, asking, "So, you're not going to say whether or not there's been a significant outbreak in the various different parts that I mentioned – NSC, State Department, Treasury?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Again," Psaki replied, "I point you to different agencies to give any additional information, but I would just note that we do expect there to be breakthrough cases, as there will be across government."

Fox News’ Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.