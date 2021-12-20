Kim Foxx lied about contacts with Jussie Smollett's sister, violated legal ethics, investigation finds

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx repeatedly told the public that she cut off communications with Jussie Smollett's sister when she was told that the actor became a suspect, but she continued communicating with her several days after, according to the special prosecutor's report.

The report, released Monday by special prosecutor Daniel Webb, cites multiple examples from March 2019 and at the end of May 2019 in which Foxx told the media that she stopped communicating with Smollett's sister. However, the report says she sent five text messages to her and talked with her on the phone another three times through Feb. 13, 2019, five days after she claimed she cut off communication.

During the phone call on Feb. 13, Foxx and Smollett discussed the skin color of the alleged attackers with Smollett's sister asking, "They're White, right?" Foxx informed her that they were not White. During the late evening of Feb. 13, Smollett said her conversation with Foxx was "quite different" and that Foxx said she couldn't communicate with her anymore and that she was recusing herself from the case.

The report says an investigation "did not develop evidence that would support any criminal charges against State's Attorney Foxx or any individual working at the CCSAO."

However, Webb said in his report that "the OSP did develop evidence that establishes substantial abuse of discretion and operational failures by the CCASO in prosecuting and resolving the Initial Smollett Case."

Webb continued by saying it included a breach of its "obligations of honesty and transparency by making false and/or misleading statements to the public regarding the nature and reasons for the dismissal" of the initial case and said it was a "major failure of the operations."

Smollett's sister told investigators that Foxx told her, Your brother should be fine as long as he stays consistent," the report says. Foxx denied saying that.

Retired Judge Sheila O’Brien, who successfully filed the motion as a private citizen to have a special prosecutor assigned to the case, slammed Foxx, calling her a "liar."

"Kim Foxx should resign. This report shows she is a liar, that her administration is in chaos and that she’s blaming everyone else," O'Brien said. "She should resign. Taxpayers deserve better and Ms. Preckwinkle, her mentor, should take no part in replacing Foxx."

"Cook County Government needs to clean house," she added.

Earlier this month, Smollett was found guilty of five out of six charges, including telling a police officer he was a hate crime victim, telling an officer he was a battery victim, and telling a detective he was a hate crime victim.